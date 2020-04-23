Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market to set Phenomenal Growth | VMware Inc., ECESSA, Nokia, Huawei Technologies Co Ltd., Juniper Networks Inc

This Software-Defined Wide Area Network report is undoubtedly a far-reaching research manual which highlights the pinnacle market players and their strategies. By referring to this report, readers get an idea about the level of competition they might have to face. Many top-class research tools and techniques such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Forces analysis and income feasibility study are employed to analyze the Software-Defined Wide Area Network market deeply. The report encompasses information about the historical data, the present condition and the future conjectures of the Software-Defined Wide Area Network market.

Industry Analysis

Global software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 48.23% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market can be attributed due to increasing adoption of cloud technology has resulted in large data repositories. SDWAN helps in improving the bandwidth as per the requirements of cloud technology. SDWAN helps enterprises in achieving high operational efficiency with high-speed internet connectivity and network coverage.

Major Industry Competitors:

Cisco Systems Inc., FatPipe Networks Inc., Cradlepoint Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Silver Peak Inc., Infovista, ARYAKA NETWORKS INC., Mushroom Networks Inc., Elfiq Networks, Gluware, Oracle, CloudGenix Inc., VMware Inc., ECESSA, Nokia, Huawei Technologies Co Ltd., Juniper Networks Inc., Dell, Arista Networks Inc., Cumulus Networks, NEC Enterprise Solutions and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP among

Software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) is an application of software defined technology which is integrated in the wide area network connections such as 4G, LTE and broadband internet. It can also connect the networks of various branch offices and data centers of enterprise over a wide geographic area. It is widely in the demand by the enterprises across various industry verticals as it is flexible, open and a cloud based technology. Along with that, it is capable of increasing the operational efficiency of the enterprises.

Market Segmentation

By Network Type

Multiprotocol Label Switching

Broadband

Long-Term Evolution

Hybrid

By Component

Solutions Software Appliances

Services Consulting Implementation Training and Support



By Technology service

Professional Services

Managed Services

By Deployment Type

Cloud

On-Premises

By End User

Service Providers

Enterprises Banking, Financial Services and Insurance Manufacturing Retail Healthcare Government Transportation and Logistics Energy and Utilities Others



Key questions answered in this report-:

What is the key market patterns affecting the development of the Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) market?

What are the difficulties hampering the market development?

Who are the key sellers in the market?

What are the market openings and dangers looked by the merchants in this market?

What are the key variables driving the worldwide Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) market?

What will the market size and the development rate be in 2026?

Market Drivers:

Surging number of cloud based solutions is driving the growth of the market

Increasing need for mobility services is boosting the growth of the market

Companies concentrates on minimizing the operational expenditure with software defined WAN is fueling the growth of the market

Surging needs for achieving high operational efficiency by the enterprises is contributing to the growth of the market

Increasing usage for many devices such as smartphones, tablets and notebooks is propelling the growth of the market

Penetration of smart IoT devices across various enterprise verticals is driving the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

The trustworthiness in software defined WAN is restricting the growth of the market

The unwillingness of enterprises to transit from the legacy traditional WAN is hampering the growth of the market

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key Market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the Market Segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

