Software-Defined Perimeter (SDP) Market Is Booming Worldwide | Cradlepoint Inc., Silver Peak Systems, Inc., Riverbed Technology, Citrix, Big Switch Networks Inc

Software-Defined Perimeter (SDP) Market Is Booming Worldwide | Cradlepoint Inc., Silver Peak Systems, Inc., Riverbed Technology, Citrix, Big Switch Networks IncApril 23, 2020
A latest study released by Data Bridge Market Research on Global Software-Defined Perimeter (Sdp) Market covering key business segments and wide scope geographies to get deep dive analyzed market data.This software-defined perimeter (SDP) report provides with CAGR value fluctuation during the forecast period of 2020-2027 for the market. A market research conducted in this report aids in improving and modifying the products so that future products present more satisfaction to your valuable customers. Competitor analysis is a vital aspect of any market research report which focuses on strong and weak points of the competitors and also analyses their strategies with respect to product and market.software-defined perimeter (SDP) market research report draws attention to key market dynamics of the sector. It is a thorough investigation of current scenario of the global market, which covers several market dynamics. Some of the major players operating global Software-Defined Perimeter (Sdp) market are Cisco Systems Inc., VMware Inc., Verizon, Cyxtera Technologies Inc., Fortinet Inc., Symantec Corporation, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Intel Corporation, Juniper Networks Inc., Palo Alto Networks Inc., CERTES NETWORKS INC., RSA Security LLC, Cloud Security Alliance, Dell Inc., ARYAKA NETWORKS INC., Cradlepoint Inc., Silver Peak Systems, Inc., Riverbed Technology, Citrix, Big Switch Networks Inc. among others.
Global software-defined perimeter (SDP) market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 33.09% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market can be attributed due to the rise in adoption of cloud-based application model as well as rapid urbanization, economic development and employment.
Major Drivers and Restraints of the Software-Defined Perimeter (Sdp) Industry
Market Drivers:
- Need for policy driven, scalable and programmable security architecture is driving the growth of the market
- Increasing adoption of cloud based applications is boosting the growth of the market
- Strong regulation and compliance requirements is propelling the growth of the
- Shortage of cyber security talent is contributing to the growth of the market
Market Restraints:
- Lack of awareness with respect to security in virtualization environment is hampering the growth of the market
- Dearth of industry standards is hindering the growth of the market
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
By Enforcement Type
- Controller
- Gateway
- End Point
By Component
- Solution
- Security Software
- Risk Analytics and Visualization
- Access Control, IDS, and IPS
- Data Loss Prevention
- Others
- Control Automation and Orchestration Solution
- Security Compliance and Policy Management
- Performance Management and Reporting
- Security Software
- Services
- Support and Maintenance
- Training and Education
- Integration and Testing
- Consulting
By Deployment Mode
- Cloud
- Private
- Public
- Hybrid
- On-Premises
By Organization Size
- Small and Medium Enterprises
- Large Enterprises
By End User
- Telecom Service Providers
- Cloud Service Providers
- Enterprises
- Information Technology Enabled Services
- Defense
- Banking, Financial Services and Insurance
- Media and Entertainment
- Government
- Education
- Healthcare
- Others
Region Included are: United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India & Central & South America
Future Outlook and by Top key players Analysis: Cisco Systems Inc., VMware Inc., Verizon, Cyxtera Technologies Inc., Fortinet Inc., Symantec Corporation, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Intel Corporation, Juniper Networks Inc., Palo Alto Networks Inc., CERTES NETWORKS INC., RSA Security LLC, Cloud Security Alliance, Dell Inc., ARYAKA NETWORKS INC., Cradlepoint Inc., Silver Peak Systems, Inc., Riverbed Technology, Citrix, Big Switch Networks Inc. among others.
Table of Content:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope of the Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Software-Defined Perimeter (Sdp) Market Landscape
- Market Ecosystem
- Market Characteristics
- Market Segmentation Analysis
Part 05: Market Sizing
- Market Definition
- Market Sizing 2020
- Market Size And Forecast 2020-2027
Part 06: Customer Landscape
Part 07: Software-Defined Perimeter (Sdp) Market Regional Landscape
- Geographical Segmentation
- Regional Comparison
- Americas – Market Size And Forecast 2020-2027
- EMEA – Market Size And Forecast 2020-2027
- APAC – Market Size And Forecast 2020-2027
Part 08: Decision Framework
Part 09: Drivers And Challenges
- Market Drivers
- Market Challenges
Part 10: Software-Defined Perimeter (Sdp) Market Trends
Part 11: Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape Disruption
- Vendors Covered
- Vendor Classification
- Market Positioning Of Vendors
