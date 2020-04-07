Software as a Service (SaaS) Market to Witness Widespread Expansion During 2019-2025

Software as a Service (SaaS) Market Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Software as a Service (SaaS) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Software as a Service (SaaS) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Software as a Service (SaaS) Market Segment by Manufacturers

competitive landscape for the SaaS market, thereby positioning all the major players according to their geographic presence, market attractiveness and recent key developments. Based on this, these companies have been positioned in different quadrants as market leaders, emerging players, promising players and niche players. The whole SaaS market estimates are the result of our in-depth secondary research, primary interviews and in-house expert panel reviews. These market estimates have been analyzed by taking into account the impact of different political, social, economic, technological, and legal factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the SaaS market growth.

Salesforce.com, Inc., Workday, Inc., Automatic Data Processing, Inc., Amazon Web Services, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Fujitsu Ltd., Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, Google, Inc., are a few major players operating within the global Software as a Service (SaaS) market, which have been profiled in this study. Details such as financials, business strategies, recent developments, and other such strategic information pertaining to these players has been duly provided as part of company profiling.

*Note: The market size estimates (values in US$ Bn) mentioned in the report may not add up to the total value due to rounding off.

Below is the list of acronyms used in the report: CRM – Customer Relationship Management ERP – Enterprise Resource Planning HCM – Human Capital Management ESB – Enterprise Service Bus CAPEX – Capital Expenditure OPEX – Operational Expenditure PaaS – Platform as a Service IaaS – Infrastructure as a Service OEM – Original Equipment Manufacturers



