Smart Water Management Market is growing so rapidly with the major factors | Schneider Electric; Siemens; TaKaDu; Utility Systems.; Xylem.; HydroPoint Data Systems, Inc.

A latest study released by Data Bridge Market Research on Global Smart Water Management Market covering key business segments and wide scope geographies to get deep dive analyzed market data. Few of the major competitors currently working in the Smart Water Management market are ABB; American Water; Arad Group.; Belkin International, Inc; GENERAL ELECTRIC; Honeywell International Inc; Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.; IBM Corporation; Itron Inc.; Schneider Electric; Siemens; TaKaDu; Utility Systems.; Xylem.; HydroPoint Data Systems, Inc.; i2O Water Ltd; Casperon; Efftronics Systems Pvt. Ltd; Hiraya Water; Atos SE; among others.

Global smart water management market is set to witness a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing water scarcity and growing demand for water are the factor for the market growth. Smart water management is basically a program designed to collect accurate and actionable information about a city’s water supply, demand and distribution. The main aim of the smart water management is to make sure that water transportation infrastructure and power are handled effectively. Some of the common services which are offered by the smart water management are pipeline condition management, hydrant management, value management, and information management. They are very useful to manage the chronic shortage of water.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Region Included are: United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India & Central & South America

By Services

Value Management

Pipeline Condition Management

Hydrant Management

Information Management

By Solutions

Enterprise Asset Management for Water and Wastewater Utilities

Network Monitoring, Advanced Pressure Management

Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition

Advance Analytics

Meter Data Management

Residential Water Efficiency

Smart Irrigation Management Systems

By Devices

Advanced Water Meters

Mater Read Technology

Cellular Network

By Meter Type

AMR Water Meter

AMI Water Meters

By Meter Read Technology

Fixed Technology

Cellular Technology

Top Players in the Market are: ABB; American Water; Arad Group.; Belkin International, Inc; GENERAL ELECTRIC; Honeywell International Inc; Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.; IBM Corporation; Itron Inc.; Schneider Electric; Siemens; TaKaDu; Utility Systems.; Xylem.; HydroPoint Data Systems, Inc.; i2O Water Ltd; Casperon; Efftronics Systems Pvt. Ltd; Hiraya Water; Atos SE; among others.

