Smart Water Management Market 2020: Analysis by Demand, Key Players, End Users, New Technologies, Various Product Types, Growth and Forecast 2025

According to this study, over the next five years the Smart Water Management market will register a 13.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 3973.8 million by 2025, from $ 2440.1 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Smart Water Management business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Smart Water Management market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Xylem Inc

Suntront Tech Co., Ltd

Itron

Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG

Landis+Gyr

Elster (Honeywell)

Kamstrup

Roper Industries(Neptune)

Jiangxisanchuan

Siemens

Ningbo Water Meter

Badger Meter Inc

Huizhong Instrumentation Co., Ltd

Arad Group(Master Meter)

Zenner

Iskraemeco

This study considers the Smart Water Management value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

AMR Meters

AMI Meters

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Residential Use

Commerical Use

Industrial Use

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Smart Water Management consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Smart Water Management market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Smart Water Management manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Smart Water Management with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Smart Water Management submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Smart Water Management Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Smart Water Management Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Smart Water Management Segment by Type

2.2.1 AMR Meters

2.2.2 AMI Meters

2.3 Smart Water Management Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Smart Water Management Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Smart Water Management Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Smart Water Management Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Smart Water Management Segment by Application

2.4.1 Residential Use

2.4.2 Commerical Use

2.4.3 Industrial Use

2.5 Smart Water Management Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Smart Water Management Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Smart Water Management Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Smart Water Management Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Smart Water Management by Company

3.1 Global Smart Water Management Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Smart Water Management Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.

Continued….

