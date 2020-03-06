Smart Stadium Market Latest Research : Huawei Technologies, NEC Corporation, Intel Corporation, Cisco Systems, Tech Mahindra, Johnson Controls

According to the RFM, the smart stadium market is expected to reach $ 190 billion by 2024, with a CAGR of about 22.28% over the forecast period. The main factors driving the growth of the smart stadium market are the upcoming popular national and international sporting events, the strict security regulations of sports governance agencies and the increasing adoption of IoT technology for efficient management of the stadium infrastructure. However, if you have a lot of initial investment and wait longer for RoI, it is expected that market growth will be limited over the next few years.

The Global Smart Stadium Market report is a proven source for telescopes to view current market trends, situations, opportunities and conditions. The smart stadium industry report includes market definitions, classifications, applications, engagement and market trends and launches, joint ventures, mergers and accusations. The smart stadium market report leads to strategic profiling of key players in the market, a comprehensive analysis of key competencies and competition in the market.

The Smart Stadium Market report contains an in-depth analysis of the vendor profiles, which include financial health, business units, key business priorities, SWOT, strategy; the prominent vendors covered in the report including IBM Corporation, Tech Mahindra Limited, NEC Technologies India Private Limited, Cisco Systems, Inc, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Intel Corporation, FUJITSU, Johnson Controls, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, GP Smart Stadium, CenturyLink, NXP Semiconductors, Vix Technology., Hawk-Eye Innovations Ltd, Locbee, Honeywell International Inc, UCOPIA and others. The vendors have been identified based on the portfolio, geographical presence, marketing & distribution channels, revenue generation, and significant investments in R&D.

The stadium is not just a place to go, sit and watch your favorite sporting event. Instead, they are instantly transformed to fully experience the event, covering various aspects such as fan experience, operational efficiency, smart parking, and enhanced security. Smart stadiums provide a wide range of information, from parking availability, seat availability, seat upgrades and queue status to ongoing offers and concessions to fans and viewers. At the smart stadium, fans can enjoy personalized sports experiences, shortened waiting lines, fast navigation within the crowd, efficient parking, and a whole new “connection” with their favorite sports / events. Internet of Things (IoT) is also implemented in these stadiums, and fans and promoters can connect smart devices to the stadium network to receive timely information and increase participation in the event.

Smart Stadium Market Segmentation-

Global Smart Stadium Market By Software (Digital Content Management, Stadium and Public Security, Building Automation, Event Management, Network Management, Crowd Management), Service (Consulting, Deployment and Integration, Support and Maintenance), Platform (Application Management platform, Device Management Platform, Network Management Platform), Deployment Type (On- Premises, On- Cloud), Component (Sensors, Camera, Gateways, Network and Cloud)

To gain information about the top players in this industry, their product portfolios, and their key strategies. To describe major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) influencing the growth of the Smart Stadium Market and submarkets.

