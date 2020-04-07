Smart Pole Market Research Report 2020 | Industry Report, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook Until 2030

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

The global smart pole market size was valued at USD 4.7 billion in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 19.0% from 2019 to 2025. Smart pole in an integrated system that features intelligent lights, cameras, communication devices, weather monitoring systems, signage, announcement speakers, and an optional EV charger. Major factors driving the market include their ability to prevent traffic jams and accidents, growing need for energy-efficient street lights, and increasing government initiatives toward the development of smart cities. These smart poles have brought about a revolution in the street lights market, creating ample opportunities for companies operating in the field of street lights, communication devices, environmental sensors, and IoT.

With the help of a software, smart poles possess the ability to regulate dimming and brightness depending on ambient light conditions and time of the day. In addition, growing adoption of LED lights has significantly reduced the consumption of energy in cities. Thus, rising demand for energy efficiency is significantly driving the demand for smart poles. Furthermore, growing demand for solar-powered smart poles in developed countries such as U.S., U.K., and Germany provides significant opportunities to market players.

In recent years, there has been an increase in the number of Public-Private Partnership (PPP) initiatives for the development of smart poles. For instance, in March 2019, the Indian government-operated telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) collaborated with Nokia for the development of a smart pole network. This network consists of environmental sensors, LED street lights, digital signage, and Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras. Apart from this, private companies such as Signify Holding, Telensa Limited, and Shanghai Sansi Electronic Engineering Co., Ltd. are focusing on enhancing the features of smart poles such as real-time response, effective monitoring, and better connectivity; this is likely to bode well for the market.

There has also been a significant rise in demand for city-wide wireless sensor networks including air quality monitoring systems, transportation systems, and traffic management systems. Emergence of technologies such as IoT and cloud computing has enhanced the performance of these systems, which is significantly contributing to the rise in demand for smart poles. Furthermore, in response to the growing concern of air pollution, various governments are taking initiatives for the development of wireless sensor networks that consist of air quality monitoring systems to monitor air pollutants. For instance, in 2018, the Government of U.K. provided the Eastleigh Borough Council with funds worth USD 3.5 million for the installation of smart poles equipped with air quality monitoring systems across Eastleigh.

In developed countries, smart poles are integrated with traffic management systems and connected to centralized management software. The data collected using these systems is used to enhance traffic flow in cities by providing drivers with real-time information on traffic data to help them avoid congested routes. Furthermore, traffic management systems deployed on smart poles can guide drivers to empty parking spots. These factors have proved to be instrumental in accelerating the adoption of smart poles.

Component Insights of Smart Pole Market

Based on component, the market has been segmented into hardware, software, and services. The hardware segment dominated the market in 2018 and is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period. A major factor contributing to the growth of the hardware segment is ongoing work of up-gradation of lighting infrastructure across cities. As a result of growing demand for energy efficiency, governments are emphasizing on replacing traditional incandescent lamps with energy-efficient LED lights. Moreover, growing demand for public Wi-Fi networks has boosted the sales of communication devices. In recent years, there has been a significant rise in demand for air quality sensors and cameras, which has propelled the sales of smart pole hardware.

The service segment accounted for a significant share in the market in 2018 and is projected to emerge as the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period. Various governments are providing contracts to private companies such as Signify Holdings and Ragni Group for integrating smart poles with street lights, air quality monitoring sensors, and traffic management systems. For instance, in 2018, the City of Huntington Beach, California awarded a contract to Signify Holdings and American Tower Corporation (ATC) for up-gradation of light poles to smart poles. Apart from this, growing partnerships among Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and systems integrators for development of smart poles bodes well for the growth of the segment. For instance, Indus Towers Limited and Signify Holdings collaborated for the installation of smart poles for the city of Delhi, India.

Hardware Insights

Based on hardware, the market has been segmented into lighting lamp, pole bracket and pole body, communication device, controller, and others. The controller segment accounted for the dominant share in the market in 2018 as a result of growing awareness regarding daylight saving. Various governments are offering incentives and rebates on replacement of traditional lamps with energy-efficient lighting products such as LED as a part of smart city projects. This has enabled various vendors in the lighting market to collaborate with smart pole integrators for the execution of these projects. As a result, demand for the lighting lamps segment is expected to grow over the forecast period. Moreover, increasing adoption of intelligent lighting systems provides better opportunity for controller manufacturers.

The revision of energy policies and focus on developing energy-saving products accompanied by reducing LED product prices are expected to increase the demand for lighting lamps. Moreover, benefits such as longer lifespan, low heat emission, and most importantly, lesser energy consumption as compared to traditional lights such as CFL lamps and incandescent lights are anticipated to boost segment demand. As a result, numerous governments have started initiatives for the replacement of incandescent or fluorescent lamps with LED lamps. For instance, the Government of Malaysia in September 2019 commenced the work for replacing incandescent or fluorescent lamps with LED lamps. Growing popularity of solar-powered LED lights is also likely to drive the segment.

Installation

Type Insights of Smart Pole Market

Based on installation type, the smart pole market has been segmented into new and retrofit installations. The retrofit installation segment dominated the market in 2018, which can be attributed to various smart city initiatives by various governments, which focus on installation of digital signage, public Wi-Fi, environmental monitoring systems, and security cameras on existing light poles. For instance, in 2016, the Chinese government awarded a contract to the Shanghai Sansi Electronic Engineering Co., Ltd. for the installation of digital signage, public Wi-Fi, environmental monitoring systems, and security cameras on existing light poles across Hongze County.

The new installation segment accounted for a considerable share in the market in 2018 and is expected to grow remarkably over the next few years. The growth of this segment can be attributed to rising government initiatives toward the installation of smart poles in planned cities such as Amaravati (India), Adamstown (U.K.), and Ave Maria (U.S.). For instance, the government of Andhra Pradesh is planning to install smart poles across the city of Amaravati. Besides this, various players operating in the market such as ELKO EP, CityPole.com, and Lumca are emphasizing on the development of smart poles equipped with air quality sensors, CCTV cameras, and an optional electric vehicle charger. .

Application Insights of Smart Pole Market

Based on application, the market has been segmented into highways and roadways, public places, and railways and harbors. The public places segment dominated the market in 2018 owing to growing Public-Private Partnerships for the deployment of public Wi-Fi networks at public places. For instance, Cisco Systems, Inc. in partnership with the City of San Diego has deployed smart poles with integrated Wi-Fi routers at traffic signals, parks, and shopping malls in the city of San Diego, U.S. At public places, smart poles are mostly integrated with Wi-Fi routers for public Wi-Fi networks, digital signage, and cameras near traffic signals. Growing vehicular crime has forced governments to implement Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) systems on smart poles at various public places such as public parking facilities, public squares, national parks, fuel stations, and beaches.

The highways and roadways segment accounted for a considerable share in the market and is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period. Rising adoption of smart poles at toll plazas, highway fuel stations, and hotels located along highways has significantly boosted the growth of this segment. Coupled with high density of street lights on highways and the benefits provided by these poles such as monitoring real-time traffic and enhanced surveillance, smart poles are increasingly adopted on highways to curb vehicular crime, reduce congestion, and avoid accidents.

Regional Insights of Smart Pole Market

Based on region, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. North America dominated the market in 2018 owing to early adoption of smart pole systems in U.S., where a significant number of projects are being undertaken either for retrofitting or for new installations. Moreover, ongoing research and development activities in North America for the development of smart poles with electric vehicle chargers are a major driving factor for the market. Growing emphasis of private infrastructure companies in the region on implementation of smart poles at leasable shopping establishments also bodes well for market growth in the region.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to emerge as the fastest-growing regional market over the forecast period and reach a dominant position by 2025. The major factor contributing to the growth of this regional market is increasing government initiatives in countries such as Australia, China, India, Japan, and South Korea for the replacement of traditional pole systems with smart poles to reduce energy consumption of street lights. Moreover, ANPR systems are increasingly being deployed on smart poles for traffic control and enforcement of traffic and parking regulations in countries such as China, Vietnam, Indonesia, and South Korea. Besides this, there has been a rise in the deployment of smart poles equipped with electric vehicle chargers in countries such as China and Japan. This is expected to boost the regional market.

Market Share Insights of Smart Pole Market

Key players in the market include Acuity Brands; Cree, Inc.;Eaton; Ericson; GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY; Siemens; Signify Holdings; Telensa Limited; Wipro; and Zumtobel Group. Most OEMs, such as Signify Holdings; Cree, Inc.; and Wipro are collaborating with system integrators in various smart city projects for the implementation of smart poles. For instance, Signify Holdings collaborated with GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY for the installation of smart poles in Huntington Beach, U.S. In addition, various players are focusing on bagging long-term contracts for the deployment and maintenance of smart poles.

Various other players are focusing on mergers and acquisitions in order to gain a larger share in the market. For instance, in March 2016, Signify Holdings completed the acquisition of Philips Lighting Holding B.V. Furthermore, various organizations are emphasizing on expanding their product portfolio by launching new products. For instance, in June 2019, Signify Holdings launched its new smart pole – BrightSites equipped with a Wi-Fi router, an arrangement for a camera, and environmental sensors.

Segmentations, Sub Segmentations, CAGR, & High-Level Analysis overview of Smart Pole Market Research Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2014 to 2025. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the global smart pole market report on the basis of component, hardware, installation type, application, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Hardware

Software

Service

Hardware Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Lighting Lamp

Pole Bracket & Pole Body

Communication Device

Controller

Others

Installation Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

New Installation

Retrofit Installation

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Highways & Roadways

Public Places

Railways & Harbors

