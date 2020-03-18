Smart Mattress Market: Trends, Strategy, Applications Analysis and Growth by 2025

This intelligence report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Smart Mattress Market. This includes Investigation of past progress, ongoing market scenarios, and future prospects. Data True to market on the products, strategies and market share of leading companies of this particular market are mentioned. It’s a 360-degree overview of the global market’s competitive landscape. The report further predicts the size and valuation of the global market during the forecast period.

The smart mattress is such kind of mattress that has sensors built-in so as to monitor the sleep patterns. As already known, the amount and quality of sleep have a long-lasting impact on human health. A smart mattress is outfitted with such a technology that tracks and then sends out information about the sufficient amount of sleep that a person is getting. These can also study the breathing pattern and heart rates that further helps in calculating as to how much time a person has spent in rapid eye movement sleep and how much in deep sleep. Many smart mattresses also come with a climate control ability to provide an onboard heating system on cold nights; on the other hand, there are some mattresses that can create a flow of chilled air on demand. In 2017, the smart mattress market was worth USD 92 million, and it is expected to hit approximately USD 175 million in 2025.

Major Players in this Report Include,

Casper Sleep (United States), Eight Sleep (United States), Recticel (Belgium), Kingsdown (United States), Nectar Sleep (United States), DeRUCCI International Holdings Limited (Hong Kong), Responsive Surface Technology (United States), Sleep Number(Sleep IQ) (United States), Serta Simmons Bedding (United States), Hilding Anders (Sweden), Purple Innovation, LLC (United States), Variowell Development GmbH (Germany), Amanda Sleep (United States), Naturaliterie (France) and iOBED Inc. (South Korea)

Market Drivers

The Rise in High-Speed Internet and Growing Smartphone Penetration is Encouraging Consumers to Monitor Their Sleep Pattern

Increasing Use of Inter Connected Smart Home Devices with Enhanced Network Coverage and Innovative Technologies Are Facilitating the Use of Smart Mattress

Rising Number of Cases Regarding Back Problems Connected to Uncomfortable Sleeping Surfaces Are the Key Factors Fuelling the Growth of This Market

Market Trend

Growing Trend of Westernization and Higher Disposable Incomes

Increasing Number of Affluent Consumers Is also enhancing the Demand for Premium Mattress

Increase in the Trend of Integration of Communication Technologies like LTE, 4G, and 3G with the Smart Devices Is Expected to Boost Demand for Smart Mattresses

Opportunities

The Growing Compatibility of the Smart Mattresses with Different Operating Systems like Android and IoS Platforms Have Made These Smart Mattresses Available to More Number of People, Increase in the Research and Development initiatives by the Manufacturers is also boosting the growth of the Smart Mattress market and Technological Advancements for Creation of New Types with Innovative Mattresses with New Features

Each segment and sub-segment is analyzed in the research report. The competitive landscape of the market has been elaborated by studying a number of factors such as the best manufacturers, prices and revenues. Global Smart Mattress Market is accessible to readers in a logical, wise format. Driving and restraining factors are listed in this study report to help you understand the positive and negative aspects in front of your business.

This study mainly helps understand which market segments or Region or Country they should focus in coming years to channelize their efforts and investments to maximize growth and profitability. The report presents the market competitive landscape and a consistent in depth analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market.

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

**Moreover, it will also include the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product services of key players.

The titled segments and Market Data Breakdown are illuminated below:

by Type (Memory Foam, Foam Hybrid, Innerspring Mattress, Latex Mattress, Gel Mattress, Others), Application (Tracking Sleep Patterns, Temperature Control, Smart Alarm, Relieves Pressure Points, Others), Size (Twin, King, Queen, Others), Distribution Channels (Online, Retail Stores, Specialty Stores, Hypermarkets, Others), End-User (Residential, Hotels, Hospitals)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Smart Mattress Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Smart Mattress Market.

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Smart Mattress Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Smart Mattress

Chapter 4: Presenting the Smart Mattress Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Smart Mattress market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Smart Mattress Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

Key questions answered

who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Smart Mattress Market?

What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Smart Mattress Market?

What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Smart Mattress Market?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

