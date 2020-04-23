Smart Hospitality Market 2020 Study Reveals Growth Factors by 2027: Top Companies Winhotel Solution SL, BuildingIQ, WiSuite, Qualsoft Systems Pvt. Ltd., SAMSUNG

Smart Hospitality Market 2020 Study Reveals Growth Factors by 2027: Top Companies Winhotel Solution SL, BuildingIQ, WiSuite, Qualsoft Systems Pvt. Ltd., SAMSUNGApril 23, 2020
Some of the major players operating global Smart Hospitality market are NEC Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., IBM Corporation, Cisco, Siemens, Schneider Electric, Johnson Controls, Honeywell International Inc., Oracle, Infor, Winhotel Solution SL, BuildingIQ, WiSuite, Qualsoft Systems Pvt. Ltd., SAMSUNG, BLAZON HOTELS, Control4Corporation, , Guestline, Cloudbeds, Frontdesk Anywhere among others.
Global smart hospitality market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 26.57% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market can be attributed due to increasing adoption of the smart hospitality services and technology by various companies in the hospitality domain.
Major Drivers and Restraints of the Smart Hospitality Industry
Market Drivers:
- Surging demand for real time optimized guest experience management is driving the growth of the market
- Attractive revenue growth and low operational costs is boosting the growth of the market
- Increasing adoption of IoT and energy management systems is propelling the growth of the market
- Advanced technological developments in smart hospitality is contributing to the growth of the business
Market Restraints:
- High initial cost of deployment is restricting the growth of the market
- Integration complexities over legacy systems and networks is hindering the growth of the market
- Limited availability of technically skilled personnel is hampering the growth of the market
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
By Type
- Software
- Hotel Operation Management System
- Staff Mobility and Workforce Management
- Inventory and Logistics Management
- Revenue Management
- Integrated Security System
- Video Surveillance System
- Access Control System
- Emergency Incident Management System
- Hotel Building Automation System
- Energy Management Platform
- Facility Management System
- Guest Service Management System
- Centralized Reservations Systems
- Room Automation and Control System
- Guest Experience Management System
- Integrated Communication Technology Solutions
- Network Management System
- Unified Communications and Collaboration
- Mobile Device Management System
- Services
- Professional Services
- Consulting Services
- Deployment and Integration
- Support and Maintenance
- Managed Services
- Professional Services
- Hotel Operation Management System
By Hotel Type
- Business Hotels
- Heritage and Boutique Hotels
- Resorts and Spas
- Others
By Deployment Model
- On-Premises
- On-Demand
By Application
- Hotels
- Cruise
- Luxury Yachts
- Others
Region Included are: United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India & Central & South America
Region Included are: United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India & Central & South America

Future Outlook and by Top key players Analysis: NEC Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., IBM Corporation, Cisco, Siemens, Schneider Electric, Johnson Controls, Honeywell International Inc., Oracle, Infor, Winhotel Solution SL, BuildingIQ, WiSuite, Qualsoft Systems Pvt. Ltd., SAMSUNG, BLAZON HOTELS, Control4 Corporation, , Guestline, Cloudbeds, Frontdesk Anywhere among others.
Table of Content:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope of the Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Smart Hospitality Market Landscape
- Market Ecosystem
- Market Characteristics
- Market Segmentation Analysis
Part 05: Market Sizing
- Market Definition
- Market Sizing 2020
- Market Size And Forecast 2020-2027
Part 06: Customer Landscape
Part 07: Smart Hospitality Market Regional Landscape
- Geographical Segmentation
- Regional Comparison
- Americas – Market Size And Forecast 2020-2027
- EMEA – Market Size And Forecast 2020-2027
- APAC – Market Size And Forecast 2020-2027
Part 08: Decision Framework
Part 09: Drivers And Challenges
- Market Drivers
- Market Challenges
Part 10: Smart Hospitality Market Trends
Part 11: Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape Disruption
- Vendors Covered
- Vendor Classification
- Market Positioning Of Vendors
