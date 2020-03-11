SMART DOOR LOCK (SMART LOCKS) MARKET TO BOLSTER THE GROWTH DURING THE FORECAST PERIOD 2019–2026

Smart door locks are widely available, and allow users to open & close a door without keys. Smart door locks can provide people with a high level of safety that is not provided by typical locks and alarms.

In 2019, the global smart door locks market is led by China. North Amrica is the second-largest region-wise market. At present, the major manufacturers of smart door locks are concentrated in USA, Europe, Japan China and Korea. ASSA ABLOY is the world leader, holding 17.93% sales share in 2016. In every segment market (Europe, USA, China and tec), ASSA ABLOY is a leader. ASSA ABLOY has a long history and many brands. At the same time, ASSA ABLOY always acquired peers to expand the share of the market.

The worldwide market for Smart Door Lock (Smart Locks) Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 13.2% over the next five years, will reach 3930 million US$ in 2026, from 1870 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Research Trades study.

This report focuses on the Smart Door Lock (Smart Locks) market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Smart Door Lock (Smart Locks) Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

ASSA ABLOY

Samsung

Allegion

Kwikset (Spectrum Brands)

MIWA Lock

Master Lock (Fortune Brands)

Guangdong Be-Tech

Adel

August

Honeywell

Jiangmen Keyu Intelligence

Tenon

Locstar

Probuck

Guangdong Level Intelligent Lock

Dessmann

Smart Door Lock (Smart Locks) Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Smart Door Lock (Smart Locks) Market Segment by Type, covers

Electronic Cipher Locks

Fingerprint Locks

Z-wave Locks

Wi-Fi Locks

Bluetooth Low Energy Locks

Other

Smart Door Lock (Smart Locks) Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Household

Commercial

Others

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent Smart Door Lock (Smart Locks) market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

