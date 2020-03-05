Smart City Market Analysis, Key Growth Drivers, Emerging Technologies, Opportunity and Forecast 2020 to 2025

Smart city market research predicts EMEA can dominate the market. The supply of high-speed wireless networks and also the introduction of good grids allow the magnified adoption of sensors in the automotive and aid sectors.

A smart city is a city that has undergone development by integrating information and communication technology (ICT) and IoT in a very secure system to manage assets like libraries, schools, transportation systems, hospitals, power plants, water system networks, waste management, and enforcement. This report is based on an in-depth market research with inputs from industry consultants.

The global smart city market is categorized into several segmentation including smart energy, smart infrastructure, smart governance & smart education, smart healthcare, smart building, smart mobility, and region.

The dominant discourse of the smart city is focused totally on problems with technology: the integration of networked devices into the built setting of city, the utilization of huge data and algorithms, and also the construction of smart infrastructure are all focused in conception of what it means that for a city to be smart. Whereas these technologies have been helpful to several cities, a regarding trend has emerged in which smart technology is enforced while not the consultation or engagement of publics. Running parallel to these issues are the problems of transparency and answerableness in the use of non-public information collected within the course of implementation and administration of smart city technologies.

Unfortunately, in current follow the smart city often becomes a project enforced by governments and companies, with communities being excluded from information, discussion, and the decision-making processes.

Based on the smart governance and smart education, the global smart city market is fragmented into smart governance and smart education in the city. In terms of smart energy, the global smart city market is categorized into power electronics and smart energy storage. On the basis of infrastructure, the global smart city market is divided into smart transportation, smart water management, smart stadium, smart public safety and security, smart lighting, and others. On the basis of smart mobility, the global smart city market is segregated into smart ticketing, smart packing, and others. In terms of smart healthcare, the global smart city market is categorized into connected healthcare, telemedicine, and others. Based on the smart building, the global smart city market is fragmented into facility management system, buildings safety and security, and others. Looping onto the regional overview, the global smart city market is a wide range to North America, U.S., Canada, Europe, UK, Germany, France, Rest of Europe, Asia Pacific, China, India, Japan, Singapore, Rest of Asia Pacific, LAMEA, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. Leading players for this market include AT&T, Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Intel Corporation, Ericsson, Hitachi Ltd., General Electric, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd, Schneider Electric SE, IBM Corporation and Microsoft Corporation.

Smart city market segmentation based on applications

Smart governance and education

Smart energy

Smart healthcare

Smart security

