Smart City Market 2020-2026 : Emerging Players & Rising Opportunities

Scope of Smart City Market: A smart city uses ICT, including mobile networks, to improve the quality of livelihood in a sustainable way. A smart city combines and shares disparate comprehensive data sets captured by intelligently-connected infrastructure, people, and vehicles, to generate new insights. It also provides ubiquitous services that enable citizens to access information about city administrative services, improve the efficiency of city operations, enhance security levels, fuel economic activity, and even increase resilience to natural disasters.

Scope of Smart City Market: A smart city uses ICT, including mobile networks, to improve the quality of livelihood in a sustainable way. A smart city combines and shares disparate comprehensive data sets captured by intelligently-connected infrastructure, people, and vehicles, to generate new insights. It also provides ubiquitous services that enable citizens to access information about city administrative services, improve the efficiency of city operations, enhance security levels, fuel economic activity, and even increase resilience to natural disasters.

The smart infrastructure sector will be the largest segment in the market. The rising adoption of smart water management systems, which are based on ICT (information and communications technology), will be one of the main drivers for the growth of this segment. These smart water management systems collect real-time information on water leakage and assist in the prevention of water loss.

Smart city market analysis predicts EMEA will dominate the market. The availability of high-speed wireless networks and the introduction of smart grids enables the increased adoption of sensors in the automotive and healthcare sectors. Also, huge investments by the government for the implementation of intelligent traffic systems and development of smart homes will help in the evolution of the market.

On the basis of product type, this report displays the shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate of each type.

⦿ Smart Security

⦿ Smart Infrastructure

⦿ Smart Energy

⦿ Smart Education

⦿ Smart Building

⦿ Smart Healthcare

⦿ Other

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate for each application.

⦿ Communications Industry

⦿ Transportation Industry

⦿ Express Industry

⦿ Government

⦿ Education

⦿ Other

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Smart City market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina, etc.) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

