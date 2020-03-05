Small Scale LNG (SSLNG) Market Report by Company Growth like (Guanghui Energy, Gasnor, Kunlun Energy, Xilan Natural Gas, Shaanxi Yanchang Petroleum) Product Types and Applications, Regions, Global Status and Forecast to 2025

The Small Scale LNG (SSLNG) Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 10.4% over the next five years, will reach 10400 million US$ in 2024, from 6350 million US$ in 2020, according to a new study. Small Scale LNG (SSLNG) report focuses on the Small Scale LNG (SSLNG) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Small-scale liquefied natural gas (SSLNG), a niche but nascent industry that is already profitable and scalable, boasts significant potential. It is well placed to meet the growing demand from the shipping and trucking industries for fuels that are more environmentally friendly than oil and diesel. SSLNG also enjoys advantages in addressing off-grid power generation for industrial and residential needs in remote locations. Because LNG burns more cleanly than other fossil fuels such as petroleum and coal, SSLNG is likely to gain further traction as market and regulatory pressures to transition to lower-carbon energy intensify. In the same way that “fracking” transformed the U.S. energy landscape, SSLNG has the potential to transform the role of gas in a number of key geographies and industry sectors.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

• Guanghui Energy

• Gasnor

• Kunlun Energy

• Xilan Natural Gas

• Shaanxi Yanchang Petroleum

• Skangas

• Hanas

• Yuanheng Energy

• China National Coal Group

• …

SSLNG industry has been developing fast due to its high cost performance. The SSLNG industry is relatively concentrated. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers account for about 27.1% of the revenue market. Regionally, China is the biggest revenue area, also the leader in the whole SSLNG industry.

Asia Pacific occupied 54.3% of the sales market in 2017. It is followed by Europe and NA, which respectively account for around 36.7% and 4.8% of the global total industry. Other countries have a small amount of sales.

Market Segment By Type –

• Production

• Storage and Boil Off Gas

• LNG Transfer

• SSLNG Shipping Characteristics

• Small Regasification and Import Terminal

• Logistics

Market Segment By Application –

• Industry

• Fuel

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

