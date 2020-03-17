Small Programmable Logic Controllers (PLC) Market Future Forecast Assessed On The Basis Of How The Market Is Predicted To Grow

GMD predicts the global aggregated revenue of small PLC systems will reach $98.37 billion during 2018-2025 owing to a growing adoption and upgrade of nano and micro PLC systems & controls in various industry verticals.

Highlighted with 61 tables and 74 figures, this 171-page report “Global Small Programmable Logic Controllers (PLC) Market by Architecture, Product (Nano and Micro), Industry Vertical and Region 2014-2025: Growth Opportunity and Business Strategy” is based on a comprehensive research of worldwide small-size PLC solutions market by analyzing the entire global market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2014-2016, revenue estimates for 2017, and forecasts from 2018 till 2025.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

• Market Structure

• Growth Drivers

• Restraints and Challenges

• Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

• Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global nano and micro PLC market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of architecture, product, industry vertical and region.

Based on architecture, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue included for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) for each section.

• Hardware (further split into Processor, Power Supply, Input/Output, Memory and others)

• Software (further split into Redundancy Software, Motion Control Software, Simulation Software, Programming Software)

• Services (further segmented into Training, Maintenance, Consulting)

Based on product type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue included for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) for each section.

• Nano PLC (further segmented into Fixed Nano PLC and Modular Nano PLC)

• Micro PLC (further segmented into Fixed Micro PLC and Modular Micro PLC)

On basis of industry vertical, the global market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue in 2014-2025 provided for each segment.

• Automotive Industry

• Energy & Power Industry

• Oil & Gas Industry

• Metal & Mining Industry

• Food & Beverage Industry

• Home & Building Automation Industry

• Chemicals & Plastics Industry

• Pulp & Paper Industry

• Pharmaceutical Industry

• Water and Wastewater Industry

• Others

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national markets are fully investigated:

• APAC (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of APAC)

• Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)

• North America (U.S. and Canada)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• RoW (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Iran)

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2014-2025. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by product type and industry vertical over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted manufacture trend; and profiles global PLC vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global nano and micro PLC market and industry are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders to identify emerging product trends & market opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players:

ABB Ltd.

Emerson Electric Co.

General Electric Co.

Hitachi, Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

IDEC Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Omron Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

