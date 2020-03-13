Sludge Treatment Chemicals Market 2020 Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Research, Strategies and Forecast to 2026 | AkzoNobel, Ashland, BASF

“

Growth forecast on “ Sludge Treatment Chemicals Market size | Industry Segment by Applications ( Oil & Gas, Metal Processing, Food & Beverage, Pulp & Paper, Personal Care & Chemicals, Electronics, Others), by Type ( Flocculants, Coagulants, Disinfectants, Others), Regional Outlook, Market Demand, Latest Trends, Sludge Treatment Chemicals Industry Share & Revenue by Manufacturers, Company Profiles, Growth Forecasts – 2026.

Los Angles United States, March 2020: The Sludge Treatment Chemicals market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Sludge Treatment Chemicals Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the Sludge Treatment Chemicals market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

The new report offers a powerful combination of latest, in-depth research studies on the Sludge Treatment Chemicals market. The authors of the report are highly experienced analysts and possess deep market knowledge. Some of the key players operating in this Report are: AkzoNobel, Ashland, BASF, Kemira, Shandong, DowDuPont, Ecolab, Lonza, SUEZ, Veolia, Amcon, Ovivo Inc, Beckart Environmental, Accepta Water Treatment, Hubbard-Hall .

This report researches the worldwide Sludge Treatment Chemicals market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Sludge Treatment Chemicals breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Sludge treatment chemicals refer to chemicals that are used in various industries to treat sludge and to purify water before it can be released or reused for various purposes. Industrial sludge refers to a mixture (both solid and liquid) which is produced or generated during wastewater treatment. A sludge mainly contains water along with various chemicals, organic materials, pathogens, and other microorganisms. Industrial sludges comprise of pollutants that include heavy metals, organic pollutants, and pathogens; and compounds that are of agricultural value such as phosphorus, organic matter, calcium, potassium, nitrogen, sulfur, and magnesium.

Currently, North America is the largest market for sludge treatment chemicals. The region has huge installed plant capacities of sludge treatment chemicals and is an export based sludge treatment chemicals market. The market is emerging in various countries such as China, Japan, India, Saudi Arabia, and Brazil due to increasing industrial activity. Also, large number of emerging manufacturers from Asia-Pacific and Eastern Europe are expected to reduce import dependence of various regions which is further expected to drive the market in future.

Global Sludge Treatment Chemicals market size will increase to 7710 Million US$ by 2026, from 5100 Million US$ in 2019, at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. In this study, 2019 has been considered as the base year and 2020 to 2026 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Sludge Treatment Chemicals.

Factors that are responsible for propelling the market growth are looked upon in this research study. Authors of the report has also touched on the major challenges and threats to the overall growth to make the participants aware of the future risks. Current and future Sludge Treatment Chemicals market trends that are estimated to impact the market growth are mentioned in the report. The report has also sketched out critical parameters like Sludge Treatment Chemicals pricing, distribution, consumption, profit margin, supply, and revenue.

Market Segmentation:

Key Players:

AkzoNobel, Ashland, BASF, Kemira, Shandong, DowDuPont, Ecolab, Lonza, SUEZ, Veolia, Amcon, Ovivo Inc, Beckart Environmental, Accepta Water Treatment, Hubbard-Hall

Segment by Types:

Flocculants, Coagulants, Disinfectants, Others

Segment by Applications:

Oil & Gas, Metal Processing, Food & Beverage, Pulp & Paper, Personal Care & Chemicals, Electronics, Others

Regional Growth

The report offers in-depth analysis of key regional and country-level Sludge Treatment Chemicals markets, taking into account their market size, CAGR, market potential, future developments, and other significant parameters.

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

✒ Key Questions Answered

• What will be the size and CAGR of the global Sludge Treatment Chemicals market in 2026?

• Which product will gain the highest demand in the global Sludge Treatment Chemicals market?

• Which application could show the best growth in the global Sludge Treatment Chemicals market?

• What will be the nature of the competitive landscape in future?

• Which players will lead the global Sludge Treatment Chemicals market in the coming years?

• Which region will gain the largest share of the global Sludge Treatment Chemicals market?

Research Methodology

✒ Data triangulation and market breakdown

✒ Research assumptions Research data including primary and secondary data

✒ Primary data includes breakdown of primaries and key industry insights

✒ Secondary data includes key data from secondary sources

Table of Contents

Global Sludge Treatment Chemicals Market Research Report 2018-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Sludge Treatment Chemicals Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Sludge Treatment Chemicals Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Flocculants

1.4.3 Coagulants

1.4.4 Disinfectants

1.4.5 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Sludge Treatment Chemicals Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Oil & Gas

1.5.3 Metal Processing

1.5.4 Food & Beverage

1.5.5 Pulp & Paper

1.5.6 Personal Care & Chemicals

1.5.7 Electronics

1.5.8 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Sludge Treatment Chemicals Production

2.1.1 Global Sludge Treatment Chemicals Revenue 2013-2025

2.1.2 Global Sludge Treatment Chemicals Production 2013-2025

2.1.3 Global Sludge Treatment Chemicals Capacity 2013-2025

2.1.4 Global Sludge Treatment Chemicals Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Sludge Treatment Chemicals Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Sludge Treatment Chemicals Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Sludge Treatment Chemicals Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Sludge Treatment Chemicals Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Sludge Treatment Chemicals Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Sludge Treatment Chemicals Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Sludge Treatment Chemicals Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.2.2 Sludge Treatment Chemicals Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.3 Sludge Treatment Chemicals Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Sludge Treatment Chemicals Production by Regions

4.1 Global Sludge Treatment Chemicals Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Sludge Treatment Chemicals Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Sludge Treatment Chemicals Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 United States

4.2.1 United States Sludge Treatment Chemicals Production

4.2.2 United States Sludge Treatment Chemicals Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in United States

4.2.4 United States Sludge Treatment Chemicals Import & Export

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Sludge Treatment Chemicals Production

4.3.2 Europe Sludge Treatment Chemicals Revenue

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Sludge Treatment Chemicals Import & Export

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Sludge Treatment Chemicals Production

4.4.2 China Sludge Treatment Chemicals Revenue

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Sludge Treatment Chemicals Import & Export

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Sludge Treatment Chemicals Production

4.5.2 Japan Sludge Treatment Chemicals Revenue

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Sludge Treatment Chemicals Import & Export

4.6 Other Regions

4.6.1 South Korea

4.6.2 India

4.6.3 Southeast Asia

5 Sludge Treatment Chemicals Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global Sludge Treatment Chemicals Consumption by Regions

5.1.1 Global Sludge Treatment Chemicals Consumption by Regions

5.1.2 Global Sludge Treatment Chemicals Consumption Market Share by Regions

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Sludge Treatment Chemicals Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Sludge Treatment Chemicals Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 United States

5.2.4 Canada

5.2.5 Mexico

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Sludge Treatment Chemicals Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Sludge Treatment Chemicals Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 UK

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Sludge Treatment Chemicals Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Sludge Treatment Chemicals Consumption by Countries

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Indonesia

5.4.9 Thailand

5.4.10 Malaysia

5.4.11 Philippines

5.4.12 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Sludge Treatment Chemicals Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Sludge Treatment Chemicals Consumption by Countries

5.5.3 Brazil

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Sludge Treatment Chemicals Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Sludge Treatment Chemicals Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 GCC Countries

5.6.5 Egypt

5.6.6 South Africa

6 Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Sludge Treatment Chemicals Breakdown Dada by Type

6.2 Global Sludge Treatment Chemicals Revenue by Type

6.3 Sludge Treatment Chemicals Price by Type

7 Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Sludge Treatment Chemicals Breakdown Dada by Application

7.2.1 Global Sludge Treatment Chemicals Consumption by Application

7.2.2 Global Sludge Treatment Chemicals Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 AkzoNobel

8.1.1 AkzoNobel Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Sludge Treatment Chemicals

8.1.4 Sludge Treatment Chemicals Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 Ashland

8.2.1 Ashland Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Sludge Treatment Chemicals

8.2.4 Sludge Treatment Chemicals Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 BASF

8.3.1 BASF Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Sludge Treatment Chemicals

8.3.4 Sludge Treatment Chemicals Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 Kemira

8.4.1 Kemira Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Sludge Treatment Chemicals

8.4.4 Sludge Treatment Chemicals Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 Shandong

8.5.1 Shandong Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Sludge Treatment Chemicals

8.5.4 Sludge Treatment Chemicals Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

8.6 DowDuPont

8.6.1 DowDuPont Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description

8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Sludge Treatment Chemicals

8.6.4 Sludge Treatment Chemicals Product Description

8.6.5 SWOT Analysis

8.7 Ecolab

8.7.1 Ecolab Company Details

8.7.2 Company Description

8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Sludge Treatment Chemicals

8.7.4 Sludge Treatment Chemicals Product Description

8.7.5 SWOT Analysis

8.8 Lonza

8.8.1 Lonza Company Details

8.8.2 Company Description

8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Sludge Treatment Chemicals

8.8.4 Sludge Treatment Chemicals Product Description

8.8.5 SWOT Analysis

8.9 SUEZ

8.9.1 SUEZ Company Details

8.9.2 Company Description

8.9.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Sludge Treatment Chemicals

8.9.4 Sludge Treatment Chemicals Product Description

8.9.5 SWOT Analysis

8.10 Veolia

8.10.1 Veolia Company Details

8.10.2 Company Description

8.10.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Sludge Treatment Chemicals

8.10.4 Sludge Treatment Chemicals Product Description

8.10.5 SWOT Analysis

8.11 Amcon

8.12 Ovivo Inc

8.13 Beckart Environmental

8.14 Accepta Water Treatment

8.15 Hubbard-Hall

9 Production Forecasts

9.1 Sludge Treatment Chemicals Production and Revenue Forecast

9.1.1 Global Sludge Treatment Chemicals Production Forecast 2018-2025

9.1.2 Global Sludge Treatment Chemicals Revenue Forecast 2018-2025

9.2 Sludge Treatment Chemicals Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.1 Global Sludge Treatment Chemicals Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.2 Global Sludge Treatment Chemicals Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Sludge Treatment Chemicals Key Producers Forecast

9.3.1 United States

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.4 Forecast by Type

9.4.1 Global Sludge Treatment Chemicals Production Forecast by Type

9.4.2 Global Sludge Treatment Chemicals Revenue Forecast by Type

10 Consumption Forecast

10.1 Consumption Forecast by Application

10.2 Sludge Treatment Chemicals Consumption Forecast by Regions

10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast

10.3.1 North America Sludge Treatment Chemicals Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.3.2 United States

10.3.3 Canada

10.3.4 Mexico

10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast

10.4.1 Europe Sludge Treatment Chemicals Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.4.2 Germany

10.4.3 France

10.4.4 UK

10.4.5 Italy

10.4.6 Russia

10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast

10.5.1 Asia Pacific Sludge Treatment Chemicals Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.5.2 China

10.5.3 Japan

10.5.4 Korea

10.5.5 India

10.5.6 Australia

10.5.7 Indonesia

10.5.8 Thailand

10.5.9 Malaysia

10.5.10 Philippines

10.5.11 Vietnam

10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast

10.6.1 Central & South America Sludge Treatment Chemicals Consumption Forecast by Country 2018-2025

10.6.2 Brazil

10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast

10.7.1 Middle East and Africa Sludge Treatment Chemicals Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.7.2 Middle East and Africa

10.7.3 Turkey

10.7.4 GCC Countries

10.7.5 Egypt

10.7.6 South Africa

11 Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis

11.1 Analysis of Sludge Treatment Chemicals Upstream Market

11.1.1 Sludge Treatment Chemicals Key Raw Material

11.1.2 Typical Suppliers of Key Sludge Treatment Chemicals Raw Material

11.1.3 Sludge Treatment Chemicals Raw Material Market Concentration Rate

11.2 Sludge Treatment Chemicals Industry Chain Analysis

11.3 Marketing & Distribution

11.4 Sludge Treatment Chemicals Distributors

11.5 Sludge Treatment Chemicals Customers

12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12.4 Affecting Factors

13 Key Findings

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”