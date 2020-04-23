Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Market Comprehensive Study Explores Huge Growth In Future, 2018-2025|Airway Management, Apnea Sciences, DynaFlex, OravanOSA, Myerson, Koninklijke Philips, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

is expected to reach USD 652.06 million by 2025, from USD 197.8 million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 16.08 % during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

To prosper in this competitive market place, businesses are highly benefited if they adopt innovative solutions such as this sleep apnea oral appliances market research report. The data and the information concerning the medical device industry are derived from consistent sources such as websites, annual reports of the companies, journals, and others and were checked and validated by the market experts. Moreover, this market report gives idea to clients about the market drivers and restraints with the help of SWOT analysis and also provides all the CAGR projections for the historic year 2018, base year 2019 and forecast period of 2020-2025.

Some of the major players operating in the global sleep apnea oral appliances market are Somnomed, ResMed , Whole You, Oventus Medical, Panthera Dental, Airway Management, Apnea Sciences, DynaFlex, OravanOSA, Myerson, Koninklijke Philips, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, Compumedics, Löwenstein Medical, Drive Devilbiss Healthcare, BMC Medical and Braebon Medical among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

According to the National Sleep Foundation, a relatively new advancement that was approved by the FDA in 2014, hypoglossus nerve stimulation (HNS) is an entirely different approach to treating OSA. With HNS, a small device is surgically implanted in the chest, and can be turned on and off by the patient. While you sleep, the device monitors your breathing and stimulates a nerve that keeps the upper airway open.

Competitive Analysis:

The global sleep apnea oral appliances market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of sleep apnea oral appliances market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Major Topics Covered in this Report:

Chapter 1 Study Coverage

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Market Size by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Production by Regions

Chapter 5 Consumption by Regions

Chapter 6 Market Size by Type

Chapter 7 Market Size by Application

Chapter 8 Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter 9 Production Forecasts

Chapter 10 Consumption Forecast

MARKET SEGMENTATION: GLOBAL SLEEP APNEA ORAL APPLIANCES MARKET

By Product

(Mandibular Advancement Devices, Tongue-Retaining Devices),

By Type

(Physician-Prescribed/Customized Oral Appliances, Online OTC Oral Appliances),

By Geography

(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Growing popularity of oral appliances in sleep apnea management growing number of surgical procedures.

Technological advancements in oral appliances

Large pool of undiagnosed sleep apnea patients

Growing awareness about sleep apnea

High prices of customized oral appliances

Key questions answered in this report-:

What is the key market patterns affecting the development of the sleep apnea oral appliances market?

What are the difficulties hampering the market development?

Who are the key sellers in the market?

What are the market openings and dangers looked by the merchants in this market?

What are the key variables driving the worldwide sleep apnea oral appliances market?

What will the market size and the development rate be in 2026?

