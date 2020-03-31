Sleep Apnea Devices Market Size 2020, Top Key Players, Share, Demand, Opportunities And Forecasts To 2025

According to the IMARC Group, the global sleep apnea devices market to reach a value of US$ 7.7 Billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of around 7% during 2020-2025. Sleep apnea devices enable people to breathe easily while sleeping. They help in treating sleep apnea, a disorder in which the breathing of an individual is interrupted during sleep and is usually accompanied by loud snoring. Sleep apnea devices increase the air pressure in the throat to prevent the airway from collapsing when an individual inhales.

Market Trends

The rising incidences of sleep apnea are among the primary factors that are escalating the demand for sleep apnea devices. Moreover, governments of various countries are undertaking initiatives to help patients who suffer from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). Additionally, many companies are making continuous improvements and advancements in sleep apnea devices, which are expected to provide a positive impact on the market in the coming years. For instance, ResMed Corp, a medical equipment company based in California, designed AirFitN30i, a nasal cradle mask that allows individuals to switch positions comfortably while sleeping.

Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Product Type

Therapeutic Devices

Diagnostic Devices

Market Breakup by End-User

Hospitals and Clinics

Sleep Laboratories

Homecare Settings

Others

Market Breakup by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Some of the major players operating in the industry worldwide include BMC Medical Co., Braebon Medical Corporation, Cadwell Laboratories, CareFusion Corp. (NYSE : CFN)., Curative Medical, Devilbiss Healthcare, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corp Ltd (OTCMKTS: FSPKF), GE Healthcare (GE), Invacare Corporation (NYSE: IVC), Oventus Medical, Panthera Dental, ResMed, Somnomed Ltd., Vyaire Medical Inc., Whole You Inc., etc.

