Skin Packaging Market Size, Share, Demand, Report, Trends and Forecast by 2024

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Skin Packaging Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast by 2024”, the global skin packaging market reached a value of US$ 8.9 Billion in 2018. Skin packaging refers to the packaging method where a product is packed by placing it between a plastic sheet and a paperboard backing. It is employed primarily to increase the shelf-life as it can seal the product tightly, thus restricting the damage due to any external elements. This helps in reducing spoilage, as a result of which it is particularly useful for ensuring the safe transportation of goods over a long distance. In addition to this, as this type of packaging takes up lesser space and is lighter than most substitutes, it also helps in lowering transportation costs. At present, it is mostly used for packing food items and industrial goods such as tools, spare parts, and electronic components. Looking forward by IMARC group, the market value is anticipated to reach US$ 11.6 Billion by 2024, expanding at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2019-2024.

Table of Contents:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Skin Packaging Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Base Material

5.4 Market Breakup by Type

5.5 Market Breakup by Heat Seal Coating

5.6 Market Breakup by Application

5.7 Market Breakup by Region

5.8 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Base Material

6.1 Plastic Films

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Paper and Paperboard

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Others

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Type

7.1 Carded Skin Packaging

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Non-Carded Skin Packaging

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Heat Seal Coating

8.1 Water-Based

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Solvent-Based

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Others

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Application

9.1 Food

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Consumer Goods

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.1 Market Forecast

9.3 Industrial Goods

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.1 Market Forecast

….. continued

Competitive Landscape Key Player:

Sealed Air Corporation

E.I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company

Bemis Company, Inc.

The DOW Chemical Company

Westrock Company

Berry Plastics Group Inc.

Clondalkin Group Holdings B.V.

Linpac Packaging Limited

Display Pack Inc.

Mondini SPA

