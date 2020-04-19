SINUS DILATION DEVICES MARKET – GROWTH, TRENDS, AND FORECAST (2020 – 2025)

Market Overview

Global Sinus Dilation Devices market is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period. Certain factors that are driving the market growth include a rising preference for minimally invasive procedures, technological advancements, and new product launch, and increasing prevalence of sinusitis.

Chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS) is a relevant and prevalent medical condition all across the world. If analyzed in detail, the prevalence of CRS shows regional and temporary variety.

Sinusitis is defined as an inflammation of the tissue that lines the sinus cavity. Sinusitis is very common. In some cases, the swelling (inflammation) completely blocks the sinuses, trapping mucus and air inside. The trapped mucus can turn into a bacterial sinus infection and result in a variety of symptoms. The rising prevalence of the disease is expected to drive the market over the forecast period.

Scope of the Report

Sinus Dilation is a widely practiced, simple sinus procedure that has been designed to open blocked sinus passages, allowing for adequate airflow and drainage. The goal of sinus dilation (SD) is to end the cycle of sinusitis (sinus infections) once and for all. The devices used for this procedure include stents, balloon dilation devices, endoscopes, etc.

Key Market Trends

Balloon Sinus Dilation Device is Expected to Hold Significant Market Share in the Product Segment

Balloon Sinus Dilation (BSD) is an advanced surgical procedure used to treat sinusitis and other related problems through minimally invasive techniques. a relatively new technique for performing sinus surgery. The concept of using a balloon to widen the sinus openings was inspired by the use of balloons to dilate arteries during angioplasty. The technique is safe and minimally invasive since it does not result in tissue or bone removal. Patients can benefit from less bleeding and shorter recovery times with balloon sinus dilation.

North America Dominates the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period

Over the past decade, the prevalence of sinusitis in North America has increased. Commonly cited estimates from the National Health Interview Survey rank chronic sinusitis as one of the most prevalent chronic diseases in the United States. However, the majority of these data rely on patient self-reporting of the disease. Also, chronic sinusitis is difficult to diagnose because its symptoms overlap those of many other disease processes. But due to the increasing awareness regarding various disorders related to sinus and the technological advancements in the sinus dilation devices are expected to propel the market growth across the region over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The global Sinus Dilation Devices market is moderately competitive and consists of a few major players. Companies like Acclarent, Inc., Creganna, Intersect ENT, Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Medtronic, Meril Life Sciences Private Limited, Olympus Corporation, SinuSys Corporation, Smith & Nephew, Stryker, among others, hold the substantial market share in the Sinus Dilation Devices market.

Companies Mentioned:

– Acclarent, Inc.

– Creganna

– Intersect ENT, Inc.

– Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

– Medtronic

– Meril Life Sciences Private Limited

– Olympus Corporation

– SinuSys Corporation

– Smith & Nephew

– Stryker

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising Preference for Minimally Invasive Procedures

4.2.2 Technological Advancements and New Product Launch

4.2.3 Increasing Prevalence of Sinusitis

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Risks Associated with Sinus Surgeries

4.3.2 Lack of Skilled Specialists

4.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product

5.1.1 Balloon Sinus Dilation Devices

5.1.2 Sinus Implants

5.1.3 Handheld Instruments

5.1.4 Endoscopes

5.1.5 Others (FESS, etc.)

5.2 By Procedure

5.2.1 Standalone Sinus Dilation Procedures

5.2.2 Hybrid Sinus Dilation Procedures

5.3 By End-User

5.3.1 Hospital

5.3.2 Specialty Clinic

5.3.3 Others (Ambulatory Surgical Centers, etc.)

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 US

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 UK

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Spain

5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 South Korea

5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Middle East and Africa

5.4.4.1 GCC

5.4.4.2 South Africa

5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

5.4.5 South America

5.4.5.1 Brazil

5.4.5.2 Argentina

5.4.5.3 Rest

