Single-Mode Fiber Optic Cable Market Analysis Report- Top Players, Types, Applications and Regional Outlook to 2023
The global single-mode fiber optic cable market was worth $31.73 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.9% and reach $74.99 billion by 2023.
The single-mode fiber optic cable market consists of sales of single-mode fiber optic cables and related services that are used in various applications such as in data centers, community antenna televisions, military, telecommunication and networking, factory automation, and industrial networking. Single-mode optical fiber is an optical fiber designed to carry a single mode of light as a carrier that is used for long-distance signal transmission.
Rising demand for higher bandwidth and faster speed connections will enhance the growth of the single-mode fiber optic cable market. There is a surge for high bandwidth from enterprises and individuals due to increased use of the internet for video calls, gaming, online shopping, and social media. Fiber optic cable depends on light to transmit data instead of electricity so that it can speed up the internet connections that are capable of handling higher bandwidth. For example, 4K Ultra High Definition (UHD) TV at homes consumes approximately 15-18 Mbps of data which is three times more than the plain HD TV. By 2022, it is estimated that about 62% of connected flat panel TV sets will be 4K. This focus on increasing demand for higher bandwidth increasing video consumption. Thus, rising demand for faster speed connections and higher bandwidth is driving the single-mode fiber optic cable market’s growth.
Single-Mode Fiber Optic Cable Market Segmentation
Single-Mode Fiber Optic Cable Market By Type:
Quartz Optical Fiber Cables
Multicomponent Glass Fiber Cables
Plastic Optical Fiber Cables
Others
Single-Mode Fiber Optic Cable Market By Application:
Telecommunication and Networking
Data Centers
Community Antenna Television
Factory Automation and Industrial Networking
Military
Others
Table Of Content:
- Executive Summary
- Single-Mode Fiber Optic Cable Market Characteristics
- Single-Mode Fiber Optic Cable Market Size And Growth
- Single-Mode Fiber Optic Cable Market Segmentation
- Single-Mode Fiber Optic Cable Market Regional And Country Analysis
- Asia-Pacific Single-Mode Fiber Optic Cable Market
- China Single-Mode Fiber Optic Cable Market
- Single-Mode Fiber Optic Cable Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles
- Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Single-Mode Fiber Optic Cable Market
- Single-Mode Fiber Optic Cable Market Trends And Strategies
- Single-Mode Fiber Optic Cable Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
- Appendix
Some of the major key players involved in the Single-Mode Fiber Optic Cable Market are
Corning, Fujikura
Sumitomo Electric
Furukawa Electric
Pirelli
Nexans
Hengtong Cable
Futong Group
Tongding Group
CommScope.
