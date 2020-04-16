Single-Mode Fiber Optic Cable Market Analysis Report- Top Players, Types, Applications and Regional Outlook to 2023

The global single-mode fiber optic cable market was worth $31.73 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.9% and reach $74.99 billion by 2023.

The single-mode fiber optic cable market consists of sales of single-mode fiber optic cables and related services that are used in various applications such as in data centers, community antenna televisions, military, telecommunication and networking, factory automation, and industrial networking. Single-mode optical fiber is an optical fiber designed to carry a single mode of light as a carrier that is used for long-distance signal transmission.

Rising demand for higher bandwidth and faster speed connections will enhance the growth of the single-mode fiber optic cable market. There is a surge for high bandwidth from enterprises and individuals due to increased use of the internet for video calls, gaming, online shopping, and social media. Fiber optic cable depends on light to transmit data instead of electricity so that it can speed up the internet connections that are capable of handling higher bandwidth. For example, 4K Ultra High Definition (UHD) TV at homes consumes approximately 15-18 Mbps of data which is three times more than the plain HD TV. By 2022, it is estimated that about 62% of connected flat panel TV sets will be 4K. This focus on increasing demand for higher bandwidth increasing video consumption. Thus, rising demand for faster speed connections and higher bandwidth is driving the single-mode fiber optic cable market’s growth.

Single-Mode Fiber Optic Cable Market Segmentation

Single-Mode Fiber Optic Cable Market By Type:

Quartz Optical Fiber Cables

Multicomponent Glass Fiber Cables

Plastic Optical Fiber Cables

Others

Single-Mode Fiber Optic Cable Market By Application:

Telecommunication and Networking

Data Centers

Community Antenna Television

Factory Automation and Industrial Networking

Military

Others

Table Of Content:

Executive Summary Single-Mode Fiber Optic Cable Market Characteristics Single-Mode Fiber Optic Cable Market Size And Growth Single-Mode Fiber Optic Cable Market Segmentation Single-Mode Fiber Optic Cable Market Regional And Country Analysis Asia-Pacific Single-Mode Fiber Optic Cable Market China Single-Mode Fiber Optic Cable Market

……

Single-Mode Fiber Optic Cable Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Single-Mode Fiber Optic Cable Market Single-Mode Fiber Optic Cable Market Trends And Strategies Single-Mode Fiber Optic Cable Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis Appendix

Some of the major key players involved in the Single-Mode Fiber Optic Cable Market are

Corning, Fujikura

Sumitomo Electric

Furukawa Electric

Pirelli

Nexans

Hengtong Cable

Futong Group

Tongding Group

CommScope.

