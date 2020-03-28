Silicones Market End-use Sectors Analysis 2019-2031

The research report focuses on “Silicones Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026” The study covers significant data which makes the research document a handy resource for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people get ready-to-access and self-analyzed study along with graphs and tables to help understand market trends, drivers and market challenges. The Silicones Market research report has been presented by the Silicones Market platform in a very unambiguous and edifying format such that the people can have easy accessibility to all the vital information required to gain complete awareness of the market. Our platform has the Silicones Market research report bifurcated on the basis of product categories, financial fluctuations, end-users, use, and others for making the entire study of the Silicones Market simple and plain. The Silicones Market data on the industrial players’ dominance is clearly mentioned. All the calculative and analytical data are were well and trouble-free pattern penciled down in the dossier.

Silicones Market, by Form

  • Fluids
  • Elastomers
  • Resins

Silicones Market, by Application

  • Rubber
  • Coatings
  • Emulsions
  • Sealants
  • Others (Greases, etc.)

Silicones Market, by End-user Industry

  • Consumer Goods
  • Construction & Architecture
  • Transportation
  • Energy
  • Electrical & Electronics
  • Paper
  • Textiles
  • Others (Health Care, etc.)

Silicones Market, by Region

  • North America
    • U.S.
    • Canada
  • Latin America
    • Brazil
    • Mexico
    • Rest of Latin America
  • Europe
    • Germany
    • U.K.
    • France
    • Italy
    • Spain
    • Russia & CIS
    • Rest of Europe
  • Asia Pacific
    • China
    • Japan
    • India
    • ASEAN
    • Rest of Asia Pacific
  • Middle East & Africa (MEA)
    • GCC
    • South Africa
    • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Takeaways

  • In terms of volume, the elastomers segment is larger vis-à-vis fluids, as elastomers are used in a wider range of products. However, in terms of value, the fluids segment accounts for higher share than the elastomers segment, as the price of silicone fluids is higher than that of silicone elastomers.
  • In terms of application, the rubber segment holds higher share vis-à-vis other segments. Emulsions is also a common application of silicones.
  • Based on end-use industry, consumer goods constitutes major share of the silicones market. It is followed by construction & architecture and electrical & electronics.
  • In terms of demand, transportation, medical, and personal care industries offer significant potential for silicones
  • Fluctuation in supply and prices of raw materials is a major hindrance to the market
  • Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period