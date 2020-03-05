SiC Substrates Market 2020-2026 emerging industry trends focuses on growth factors by major players – Cree(Wolfspeed), ROHM(sicrystal), II‐VI Advanced Materials

“

SiC Substrates Market 2020: Inclusive Insight

Los Angeles, United States, March 2020: The SiC Substrates market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[SiC Substrates Market Research Report 2020-2026]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the SiC Substrates market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

Global SiC Substrates Market research report for easy to understand detailed breakdown of market growth factors, advance technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with qualitative research of key company profiles and strategies of players such as Cree(Wolfspeed), ROHM(sicrystal), II‐VI Advanced Materials, Dow Corning, NSSMC, SICC Materials, TankeBlue Semiconductor, Norstel . Conceptual analysis of the SiC Substrates Market product types, application wise segmented study.

Scope of Report:

The SiC Substrates market revenue was xx.xx Million USD in 2014, grew to xx.xx Million USD in 2019, and will reach xx.xx Million USD in 2026, with a CAGR of x.x% during 2020-2026. Based on the SiC Substrates industrial chain, this report mainly elaborates the definition, types, applications and major players of SiC Substrates market in details. Deep analysis about market status (2014-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2026), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also be included. From raw materials to downstream buyers of this industry will be analyzed scientifically, the feature of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. In a word, this report will help you to establish a panorama of industrial development and characteristics of the SiC Substrates market.

The qualitative research report on ‘SiC Substrates market’ covering fundamental strategic developments of the market, key market features, including revenue, capacity, price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition to that, the study provides a comprehensive analysis of the key market factors and their latest trends, along with relevant market segments and sub-segments.

The in-depth information by segments of the SiC Substrates market:

Key players:

Cree(Wolfspeed), ROHM(sicrystal), II‐VI Advanced Materials, Dow Corning, NSSMC, SICC Materials, TankeBlue Semiconductor, Norstel

By the product type:

Semi-insulating SiC Substrates

Conductive SiC Substrates

By the end users/application:

LED lighting

Power Electronics

What You Can Expect From Our Report:

✒ Total Addressable Market [Present Market Size forecasted to 2026 with CAGR]

✒ Regional level split [North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa]

✒ Country wise Market Size Split [Important countries with major market share]

✒ Market Size Breakdown by Product/ ServiceTypes – [ ]

✒ Market Size by Application/Industry verticals/ End Users – [ ]

✒ Market Share and Revenue/Sales of 10-15 Leading Players in the Market

✒ Production Capacity of Leading Players whenever applicable

✒ Market Trends – Emerging Technologies/products/start-ups, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces, etc.

✒ Pricing Trend Analysis – Average pricing across regions

✒ Brandwise Ranking of Major Market Players globally

Research Design Historical Data

(2014-2019) Industry Trends

Competitive Landscape

By Manufacturers;

Expansion;

Mergers and Acquisitions

Market Segment

By Types

By Applications

By Regions/Geography Global Market Size (Volume and Value);

Status and Outlook;

Volume and Value for Major Players

Market Share

Growth Rate

Present Situation Analysis;

Volume and Value

Market Share

Growth Rate

Present Situation Analysis Influencing Factors Market Environment

Government Policy

Technological Changes

Market Risks Market Drivers

Growing Demand of Downstream

Reduction in Cost

Market Opportunities and Challenges Market Forecast

(2020-2026) Market Size Forecast

Global Overall Size

By Type/Product Category

By Applications/End Users

By Regions/Geography Key Data

Market Size (Volume and Value)

Market Share

Growth Rate

Growth Rate

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 SiC Substrates Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of SiC Substrates

1.2 SiC Substrates Segment By Electric Conductivity

1.2.1 Global SiC Substrates Production Growth Rate Comparison By Electric Conductivity (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Semi-insulating SiC Substrates

1.2.3 Conductive SiC Substrates

1.3 SiC Substrates Segment by Application

1.3.1 SiC Substrates Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 LED lighting

1.3.3 Power Electronics

1.4 Global SiC Substrates Market by Region

1.4.1 Global SiC Substrates Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global SiC Substrates Market Size

1.5.1 Global SiC Substrates Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global SiC Substrates Production (2014-2025)

2 Global SiC Substrates Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global SiC Substrates Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global SiC Substrates Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global SiC Substrates Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers SiC Substrates Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 SiC Substrates Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 SiC Substrates Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 SiC Substrates Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global SiC Substrates Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global SiC Substrates Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global SiC Substrates Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global SiC Substrates Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America SiC Substrates Production

3.4.1 North America SiC Substrates Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America SiC Substrates Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe SiC Substrates Production

3.5.1 Europe SiC Substrates Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe SiC Substrates Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China SiC Substrates Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China SiC Substrates Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China SiC Substrates Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan SiC Substrates Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan SiC Substrates Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan SiC Substrates Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global SiC Substrates Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global SiC Substrates Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America SiC Substrates Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe SiC Substrates Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China SiC Substrates Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan SiC Substrates Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global SiC Substrates Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global SiC Substrates Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global SiC Substrates Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global SiC Substrates Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global SiC Substrates Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global SiC Substrates Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global SiC Substrates Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global SiC Substrates Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in SiC Substrates Business

7.1 Cree(Wolfspeed)

7.1.1 Cree(Wolfspeed) SiC Substrates Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 SiC Substrates Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Cree(Wolfspeed) SiC Substrates Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 ROHM(sicrystal)

7.2.1 ROHM(sicrystal) SiC Substrates Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 SiC Substrates Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 ROHM(sicrystal) SiC Substrates Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 II‐VI Advanced Materials

7.3.1 II‐VI Advanced Materials SiC Substrates Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 SiC Substrates Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 II‐VI Advanced Materials SiC Substrates Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Dow Corning

7.4.1 Dow Corning SiC Substrates Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 SiC Substrates Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Dow Corning SiC Substrates Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 NSSMC

7.5.1 NSSMC SiC Substrates Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 SiC Substrates Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 NSSMC SiC Substrates Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 SICC Materials

7.6.1 SICC Materials SiC Substrates Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 SiC Substrates Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 SICC Materials SiC Substrates Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 TankeBlue Semiconductor

7.7.1 TankeBlue Semiconductor SiC Substrates Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 SiC Substrates Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 TankeBlue Semiconductor SiC Substrates Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Norstel

7.8.1 Norstel SiC Substrates Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 SiC Substrates Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Norstel SiC Substrates Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8 SiC Substrates Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 SiC Substrates Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of SiC Substrates

8.4 SiC Substrates Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 SiC Substrates Distributors List

9.3 SiC Substrates Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global SiC Substrates Market Forecast

11.1 Global SiC Substrates Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global SiC Substrates Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global SiC Substrates Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global SiC Substrates Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global SiC Substrates Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America SiC Substrates Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe SiC Substrates Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China SiC Substrates Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan SiC Substrates Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global SiC Substrates Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America SiC Substrates Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe SiC Substrates Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China SiC Substrates Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan SiC Substrates Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global SiC Substrates Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global SiC Substrates Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

