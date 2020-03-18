Shrink Films Market : Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Threats (2018 – 2026)

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Shrink Films Market is accounted for $3.82 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $6.87 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. Rising e-commerce industry and huge demand from end-use industries are some of the factors propelling the market growth. However, price fluctuation and strict regulations by various governments are hampering the market growth.

By Material type, Polyethylene (PE) segment has witnessed the considerable growth during the forecast period due to rise in automated packaging machines with an integrated heat tunnel for precise closure. Based on geography, Asia Pacific holds the largest market share during the forecast period due to developments in the plastic manufacturing industry and presence of countries such as China, India and Japan are observing major industrial growth are fueling the market growth in this region.

Some of the key players profiled in the Shrink Films Market include Winpak Ltd., Kureha Corporation, Coveris Holdings S.A., Atlantis-Pak Co. Ltd., Transcontinental Inc., Crawford Packaging, Idemitsu Unitech CO., Ltd., Sealed Air Corporation, Bemis Company, Inc., Berry Global, Inc., The Dow Chemical Company and Sigma Plastics Group.

Material Types Covered:

• Polypropylene (PP)

• Ethylene vinyl alcohol (EVOH)

• Poly-Vinylidene Dichloride (PVDC)

• Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

• Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

• polyamide (PA)

• Polyethylene (PE)

• Polylactic Acid (PLA)

• Polyolefin

• Oriented Polystyrene (OPS)

Barrier Types Covered:

• Ultra- High

• High

• Medium

• Low

Thickness Covered:

• Above 150 micron

• 100-150 micron

• 50-100 micron

• Less than 50 micron

Packaging Applications Covered:

• Labels

• Wraps

• Bags

End Users Covered:

• Textile & Apparels

• Electricals & Electronics

• Personal Care & Cosmetics

• Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

• Beverages

• Food

• Consumer Goods & Household

• Automotive & Industrial Products

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

