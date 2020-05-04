Shoulder Arthroplasty Market 2020 Industry Growth Prospects, Competitive Landscape and Forecast by 2025 | Top Companies Evolutis, Exactech, Corin, Biotechni, Conmed, Zimmer Biomet, Torniera

Shoulder arthroplasty procedures have witnessed an elevating demand over the years, owing to several benefits offered by these procedures such as pain relief and restoring motion, strength, and function. The adoption of shoulder arthroplasty is rising among people, as it assists patients to return to normal activity levels in short time duration.

Rise in the prevalence of arthritis-related disorders like rheumatoid arthritis and osteoarthritis is likely to offer substantial growth opportunities for the global total shoulder replacement market. In addition, increasing incidences of sports-related injuries and adoption of reverse shoulder replacement procedures are expected to trigger growth of the market over the assessment tenure.

Key players profiled in the report includes: Wright Medical Group, Tornier, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Zimmer Biomet , Johnson & Johnson (DePuy Synthes), Arthrex, Inc, Smith and Nephew Plc, Conmed Corporation, DJO Global, Evolutis, Exactech, Inc., Implantcast GmbH, Lima Corporate, Medacta International, Kinamed Incorporated, Corin, Imascap SAS, Catalyst Orthoscience, Biotechni, Cayenne Medical, BioTek Instruments, Inc.

The global shoulder arthroplasty market is primarily segmented by procedure, device, indication, and region.

On the basis of Procedure, the market is split into:

* Partial Shoulder Arthroplasty

* Total Shoulder Arthroplasty

* Revision Shoulder Arthroplasty

Based on Device, the market is divided into:

* Shoulder Arthroplasty Resurfacing Implants

* Shoulder Arthroplasty Trauma Devices

* Shoulder Arthroplasty Platform Systems

Based on the Indication, the market is segmented into:

* Arthritis

* Fracture/Dislocation

* Rotator Cuff Tear Arthropathy

* Hill Sachs Defect

* Others

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as growth rate, manufacturing processes, economic growth are analyzed. This research report also states import or export data, industry supply and consumption figures as well as cost structure, price, industry revenue (Million USD) and gross margin Shoulder Arthroplasty by regions like North America, Europe, Japan, China and other countries.

