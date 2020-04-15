2023 Forecasts on Shipboard Cables Market Overview and Analysis by TBRC | Impact Of COVID-19

2023 Forecasts on Shipboard Cables Market Overview and Analysis by TBRC | Impact Of COVID-19April 15, 2020
The global shipboard cables market was worth $3.61 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.44% and reach $5.77 billion by 2023.
The shipboard cables market consists of sales of shipboard cables and related services. Shipboard cables are used for electrical installations in ships and offshore platforms for the transfer of electric power to electric panels for lighting, control circuits, the transmission of vital instrumentation signals. They are fire-resistant, flame retardant, low smoke & halogen-free cables.
Increase and the expansion of offshore oil & gas plants is driving the shipboard cables market. The expansion of offshore oil & gas plants includes electrification of offshore oil and gas platforms which involves the use of efficient shipboard cables to connect oil platforms to mainland power grids. For instance, in 2019, LS Cable & System, a Korea based cable manufacturer has signed an agreement worth $100 million with Orsted, a Denmark based energy firm, to construct a submarine power grid in Taiwan. Therefore, the development of offshore oil & gas projects is projected to support the growth of the shipboard cables market.
Shipboard Cables Market Segmentation
Shipboard Cables Market By Type:
Fiber-optic Cables
Electric Cables
Shipboard Cables Market By Applications:
Marine And Offshore
Oil & Gas And Petrochemical
Others
Request a Sample Report At: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2801&type=smp
Table Of Content:
- Executive Summary
- Shipboard Cables Market Characteristics
- Shipboard Cables Market Size And Growth
- Shipboard Cables Market Segmentation
- Shipboard Cables Market Regional And Country Analysis
- Asia-Pacific Shipboard Cables Market
- China Shipboard Cables Market
……
- Shipboard Cables Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles
- Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Shipboard Cables Market
- Shipboard Cables Market Trends And Strategies
- Shipboard Cables Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
- Appendix
Some of the major key players involved in the Shipboard Cables Market are
Eaton Corporation
Fujitsu Limited
Belden
SAB Cable
FSC Global
Belcom Cables Ltd
Leoni AG
Eland Cables
Nuhas Oman
Cable Source Pte Ltd.
About Us:
The Business Research Company is a Business Intelligence Company which excels in company, market and consumer research. It has offices in the UK, the US and India and a network of trained researchers in 15 countries globally.
Contact Information:
The Business Research Company
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com
Europe: +44 207 1930 708
Asia: +91 8897263534
Americas: +1 315 623 0293
Email: [email protected]
Follow us on LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company
Check Our Blog For More Information At: http://blog.tbrc.info/