2023 Forecasts on Shipboard Cables Market Overview and Analysis by TBRC | Impact Of COVID-19

The global shipboard cables market was worth $3.61 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.44% and reach $5.77 billion by 2023.

The shipboard cables market consists of sales of shipboard cables and related services. Shipboard cables are used for electrical installations in ships and offshore platforms for the transfer of electric power to electric panels for lighting, control circuits, the transmission of vital instrumentation signals. They are fire-resistant, flame retardant, low smoke & halogen-free cables.

Increase and the expansion of offshore oil & gas plants is driving the shipboard cables market. The expansion of offshore oil & gas plants includes electrification of offshore oil and gas platforms which involves the use of efficient shipboard cables to connect oil platforms to mainland power grids. For instance, in 2019, LS Cable & System, a Korea based cable manufacturer has signed an agreement worth $100 million with Orsted, a Denmark based energy firm, to construct a submarine power grid in Taiwan. Therefore, the development of offshore oil & gas projects is projected to support the growth of the shipboard cables market.

Shipboard Cables Market Segmentation

Shipboard Cables Market By Type:

Fiber-optic Cables

Electric Cables

Shipboard Cables Market By Applications:

Marine And Offshore

Oil & Gas And Petrochemical

Others

Table Of Content:

Executive Summary Shipboard Cables Market Characteristics Shipboard Cables Market Size And Growth Shipboard Cables Market Segmentation Shipboard Cables Market Regional And Country Analysis Asia-Pacific Shipboard Cables Market China Shipboard Cables Market

……

Shipboard Cables Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Shipboard Cables Market Shipboard Cables Market Trends And Strategies Shipboard Cables Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis Appendix

Some of the major key players involved in the Shipboard Cables Market are

Eaton Corporation

Fujitsu Limited

Belden

SAB Cable

FSC Global

Belcom Cables Ltd

Leoni AG

Eland Cables

Nuhas Oman

Cable Source Pte Ltd.

