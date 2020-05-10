Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Market Segmentation Detailed Study with Forecast to 2025 | EOG Resources, Range Resources



Global Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Market: Snapshot

The global market for shale gas hydraulic fracturing is greatly influenced by the increasing demand for crude, thanks to the rapid industrialization across the world. Nowadays, the entire world is highly dependent on unconventional energy resources, of which shale gas is an important part. As per analysts at TMR Research, the production of shale gas in North America and China will gain significant impetus in the years to come, reaching a peak level by the end of 2025. The U.S. is anticipated to bring in a number of innovative circumstances and various lucrative opportunities for market players on account of the rising usage of comparatively cheaper energy resources. Players, leading the global shale gas hydraulic fracturing market, are anticipated to involve more in strategic partnerships in the near future in a bid to expand their reach across various regions.

North America is anticipated to lead the worldwide market for shale gas in the near future in terms of sales. At present, this region holds more than two-third of the overall market in terms of the volume and the value. The increasing dominance of the U.S. in shale gas hydraulic fracturing is revolutionizing the overall energy scenario of North America and also account for a strong effect on the energy domain, worldwide. The US is projected to be the global leader in the market for shale gas hydraulic and fracturing on the basis of technology, development, exploration, manufacturing, and export of shale gas in the years to come, translating into the dominance of North America on the global market.

Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Market: Overview

Hydraulic fracturing technique is increasingly becoming popular as the choice of technique used for the extraction of shale gas. Technological advancements in this field have enabled easy extraction of shale gas. In this process, hydraulic fracturing is formed by injection of fracturing liquid at high temperature and pressure inside the wellbore so that it can fracture the rock. This form of stimulation needs to be carried out once and this helps boost the productivity of the well.

Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Market: Trends and Opportunities

One of the key factors boosting the growth of the global shale gas hydraulic fracturing market is the staggering increase in the demand for crude oil. The demand for crude oil has been increasing with the rise in the urbanization and industrialization in the world. The high demand for oil and with it the depleting resources of conventional oil and gas reserves have shifted the focus towards unconventional reserves and this will have a positive bearing on the global shale gas hydraulic fracturing market. Governments across countries such as the U.S. and China have introduced financial aids, tax incentives, and FDI or foreign direct investment provision. All these efforts and initiatives taken by government for the hydrocarbon sector will boost the growth of the global shale gas hydraulic fracturing market.

On the other hand, the environmental impact these processes have, is expected to pose a challenge. The high cost will be another factor that may restrict the growth of the market. The technique faces bans in countries where the environmental impact of this method can trigger earthquakes or ground water and surface water contamination risk.

Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Market: Regional Outlook

The leading regional market for shale gas hydraulic fracturing is North America, and this is anticipated to continue even in the years to come on account of the rising exploration and production of shale gas and other unconventional resources. The availability of resources including manpower and advanced technology is also favouring the growth of the North America shale gas hydraulic fracturing, with the U.S. in the forefront. China is another extremely lucrative regional market for shale gas hydraulic fracturing. The country holds nearly double the amount shale gas as that of the U.S. Russia is the leading market for shale gas hydraulic fracturing in Europe, driven by the growing investigation of hydrocarbon reserves. The Middle East and Africa market for shale gas hydraulic fracturing is anticipated to be led by Saudi Arabia.

Competitive Landscape

The global shale gas hydraulic fracturing market is consolidated and features a large number of players across the value chain. The leading players within the global hydraulic fracturing market are: EOG Resources, Range Resources, ExxonMobil, Chesapeake Energy, Rice Energy, Chevron, CONSOL Energy, Anadarko Petroleum, EQT, Occidental Petroleum, Marathon Oil, Devon Energy, BHP Billiton , CNPC, Yacimientos Petroleiferos Fiscales, and Sinopec.

