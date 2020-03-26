Sex Toys Market Research Report 2020 | Industry Report, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook Until 2030

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

The sex toys market size was valued at USD 26.5 billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% over the forecast period. Growing demand from customers to enhance sexual experience is expected to boost growth. Sex toys or novelty adult toys are gaining importance in the sexual wellness industry with increasing popularity among all age groups.

One of the growing trends in the sexual wellness industry is the adoption of cutting-edge technology for development of innovative products. Virtual gadgets, remotely connected devices, robots, immersive entertainment, and augmented reality are expected to change the landscape of the market in the coming years. For instance, EXOLOVER PTY LTD is an Australian startup developing adult novelty devices using blockchain technology that allow remote interaction and share real intimate sensations.

Sex toys are also popular among the LGBTQ community with repeated purchase of vibrators and similar products. Liberalization, penetration of social media, and influence of pop culture are increasing awareness about the importance of sexual health. People are open about discussing their sexual needs and are using various products such as sex toys and personal lubricants to enhance their sexual experience.

Sex toys manufacturers offer a variety of products for all age groups. Women from 16 to 70 years of age use sex toys. The stigma of using these products to replace a partner has been broken by couples who enjoy these toys from time to time. Middle-aged men who may find some difficulty in enjoying sex have also reported having a pleasurable experience by using various devices and gadgets. Baby boomers as well as Gen Y are more open to using sexual toys, which is anticipated to boost growth of global sex toy market.

Moreover, there are no safety regulations for the sex toy industry, which allows the manufactures to develop products without any restrictions of reporting the material or chemical used in the products. Manufacturers are thus at the liberty to develop a wide range of products under the label of novelty toys. Products such as vibrators, dildos, and e-stimulators are widely used by both genders for sexual gratification.

Type Insights of Sex Toys Market

The global sex toys market, based on type, is segmented into female and male sex toys. Female sex toys are anticipated to be the fastest growing segment. Surpassing the taboo and social stigma, a wide range of products in the market are easily available for women. Products such as vibrators, dildos, and anal beads are openly displayed in the wellness departments.

Marketing and promotion of these products have also become more women centric to attract more female customers. For instance, in March 2019, PinkCherry-one of the leading sex toy retailers in Canada-launched a billboard advertisement for its product womanizer, which was packaged to appeal to the female customers. Majority of purchases made by women are via online platforms.

The popularity of vibrators, penile rings, and anal beads has increased drastically over the past decade. Couples and individuals are now focusing more on enhancing physical pleasure and are using sex toys for enjoying an intimate relationship. In countries such as Australia, Germany, the U.K., the U.S., Canada, and France, on average, 50% of men in comparison to women, buy sex toys.

Distribution Channel Insights

Based on the distribution channel, the market is segmented into E-commerce, specialty stores, and mass merchandisers.Sex toys and vibrators have become mainstream products of sexual wellbeing since customers have an open attitude about purchasing these products. Sex toy shops have moved from back street to main street shops where customers are no longer embarrassed to walk into an adult toy store. Mass merchandizers and specialty stores are placing these products on the top of the shelf with condoms and personal lubricants, whereas in most of the developing countries, where sex toys are not legally & socially accepted, one may not easily come across an adult toy store.

However, with increasing presence of online retailers, these products are not out of reach for customers looking to enhance their sexual experience. E-commerce platforms are making discrete and personalized delivery, thus making it easier for customers to make frequent purchases. In countries such as the U.K., Australia, China, Germany, Denmark, and the U.S many wholesalers, distributors, and retailers have emerged over the years, and they are enjoying the benefits of the growing market.

Regional Insights of Sex Toys Market

North America held the largest market in 2018, owing to the presence of numerous manufacturers and retailers. According to a survey conducted in the U.S. in 2019, 53% of Americans are using adult toys.

Social acceptance and liberal sexual lifestyle in the U.S. along with the presence of multiple adult stores is expected to impel the demand for adult novelty items over the forecast period. Furthermore, retail chains such as Walmart have also started selling these products, enabling easy access to customers from all social communities.

Asia Pacific is projected to exhibit the fastest growth with the highest number of manufacturing facilities in China and growing demand from countries such as Australia, India, Japan, and New Zealand. China has more than 1,000 manufacturing facilities, which also provides Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) services to some of the leading brands in the industry. Moreover, technologically advanced products, such as lifelike sex dolls, built along with artificial intelligence by companies in China and Japan have revolutionized sexual experience for individuals.

European countries, such as Germany, Italy, France, the U.K., Denmark, and Belgium are the leading contributors to the market. Traditional vibrators and dildos are the most popular toys in these countries. Presence of some of the leading brands such as LELO, LoveHoney, and Fun Factory catering to the requirements of the European community positioned Europe as the second largest market in 2018.

Market Share Insights of Sex Toys Market

The global market is highly fragmented, with presence of global and regional manufacturers.Products available range from the most erotic and luxurious items to basic toys that help individuals indulge in an exciting sexual experience.With time, these products are now being openly accepted and marketed in developed nations, whereas in certain developing nations, it is still illegal to sell sex toys.

Some of the key players are Church & Dwight Co., Inc.; Reckitt Benckiser Group plc; LELO; LifeStyles Healthcare Pte Ltd; Doc Johnson Enterprises; Lovehoney Group Ltd; BMS Factory; Tenga Co., Ltd.; Fun Factory; We-Vibe.

Manufacturers such as LELO and We-Vibe are developing some of the most luxurious and exotic products using advanced technology. For instance, in October 2018, LELO launched its new product SONA, which uses sonic waves and pulse instead of traditional vibrations.In July 2017, Fun Factory launched its new product line BATTERY+ containing toys with Click n Charge power source that has rechargeable batteries.

Segmentations, Sub Segmentations, CAGR, & High-Level Analysis overview of Sex Toys Market Research Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, & country levels and provides an analysis on the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2015 to 2026. For this study, this market research report has segmented the global sex toys market based on type, distribution channel, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Female

Male

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

E-Commerce

Specialty Stores

Mass Merchandizers

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Sex Toys Market Research Report 2020 | Industry Report, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook Until 2030

Contacts

