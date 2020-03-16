Sex Toys Market Global Industry Analysis 2018 – 2025

Sex Toys Market Global Industry Analysis 2018 – 2025March 16, 2020
Global Sex Toys Industry
New Study On “2018-2025 Sex Toys Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database
This report studies the global market size of Sex Toys in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Sex Toys in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Sex Toys market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
Sex toys are sexual stimulation devices that are used to enhance sexual pleasure and create a memorable experience for individuals.
The retail outlets and specialty stores segment include adult specialty stores, drug stores, and others. The increasing number of point of purchases such as retail outlets and specialty stores is encouraging consumers to purchase sex toys such as bondage gear. The sex toys market will witness considerable growth in this segment throughout the estimated period due to the availability of a wide range of products at these stores and the increased commercialization of sex toys.
The rising exposure of sex toys such as vibrators through media is resulting in an increased purchase volume of these toys in the forthcoming years. This is encouraging several start-ups to introduce game-changing products with disruptive technologies such as wearable adult vibrators. The demand for adult vibrators will continue to grow for the next few years due to the changing perception of people toward sex toys and this in turn, will increase the sex toys market value.
In 2017, the global Sex Toys market size was xx million US$ and is forecast to xx million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Sex Toys market based on company, product type, application and key regions.
The various contributors involved in the value chain of Sex Toys include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Sex Toys include
Ansell Healthcare
Church & Dwight
Reckitt Benckiser
BMS Factory
LELO
Luvu Brands
Doc Johnson
Adam & Eve
Fun Factory
Aneros
Bad Dragon
Beate Uhse
Crystal Delights
Happy Valley
Jimmyjane
Lovehoney
OhMiBod
Tantus
Market Size Split by Type
Erection Rings
Dildos
Adult Vibrators
Other
Market Size Split by Application
Online Stores
Retail Outlets
Specialty Stores
Market size split by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Sex Toys market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Sex Toys market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Sex Toys manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Sex Toys with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To project the value and volume of Sex Toys submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Sex Toys market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
