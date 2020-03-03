Set-Top Boxes Market Revenue and Global Outlook by 2020 | Top key Companies are Huawei, Cisco Systems, ARRIS, Samsung, Technicolor

A set-top box (STB) is an information appliance device that generally contains a TV-tuner input and displays output to a television set and an external source of signal, turning the source signal into content in a form that then be displayed on the television screen or other display device.

The global set-top boxes market is expected to face few restrains in the growth during the forecast period. The rise of over the top services provided by mobile devices and PC are expected to hamper the growth of the market. Increased cable card providers is also expected to affect the market growth during the forecast period. Internets ability to provide almost every and anything at any time will hugely impact the growth of set-top boxes market.

The global Set-Top Boxes market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023. The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Set-Top Boxes. Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

• Huawei

• Cisco Systems

• ARRIS

• Samsung

• Technicolor

• EchoStar

• Broadcom

• …

Market Segment By Type –

• Cable STB

• Satellite STB

• IPTV STB

• HBB STV

Market Segment By Application –

• Residential Use

• Commercial Use

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

