Sesame Oil Market 2020 Size, Share, Demand, Trends, Challenges, Drivers, Outlook, Key Players, Growth Opportunities 2025

The global sesame oil market is likely to exceed USD 11.50 Billion by 2025. Over the past few years, there has been a rising demand for vegetable oils in the manufacturing of processed foods and biofuels. Among the variety of edible oils that are available in the global market, sesame oil has been gaining a high popularity over the recent years. Good flavor & fragrance, high smoke point and better nutritional content are some of the key attributes that are expected to the consumption of sesame oil market in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa by 2025.

Highest growth is anticipated to come from the pharmaceutical segment among the major applications of the sesame seed oil market. The sesame oil market growth in this application is expected to increase at a CAGR of 6.6%. Increasing use of sesame oil as an injectable active pharmaceutical ingredient is expected to open new opportunities for the growth of the market in the near future.

The sesame oil market research report provides an exhaustive analysis on the sesame seed oil market at the global as well as regional and country level. A broad view about the historic, current, and future trends pertaining to the market in terms of volume (kilo tons) and revenue (USD Million) in the sesame seed oil market report. In-detail company profiles of the prominent industry players have been included in the global sesame oil market research report.

The unrefined grade had a higher demand accounting for more than one-third share of the global sesame seed oil market in 2017. Unrefined oil is less prone to turning rancid and hence has a longer shelf life, owing to which the consumer preference for this grade has increased over the refined grade. Both, refined and unrefined oils, are extensively used in cooking depending on the consumer’s choice. Moreover, they are used in processing of foods demanding for an extended shelf life. Changing lifestyle of consumers is anticipated to augment the demand for sesame oil infused products, especially those with allergies to peanut oils.

The sesame oil market in Europe is likely to witness expansion at a CAGR slightly higher than the global industry. Sesame oil is treated as a specialty product in this region resulting in an easy penetration of the product especially in the personal care & cosmetics and pharmaceutical. The preference for sesame oil for household purposes has been rising in Europe, as there is a growing consumer interest in ethnic cuisines, gourmet products and healthier oils. Sesame oil can be sold in bottles to consumers but there is also a growing market for food applications, such as the use of sesame oil in hummus and salad dressings. Most European consumers of sesame oil live in the United Kingdom and Germany. Kadoya, Wilmar International and Dipasa are some of the leading players operating in the global sesame seed oil market.

