Semiconductor Foundry Market Share, Outlook 2020, Future Growth and Opportunities by 2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Semiconductor Foundry Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” the global semiconductor foundry market witnessed strong growth during 2012-2019. A semiconductor foundry is a factory where integrated circuits (ICs) and related devices are manufactured. Also known as a fab or fabrication plant, it has a controlled environment to not only eliminate dust and vibrations but also to keep the temperature and humidity within a limited range. This ensures proper production process since factors like humidity, dust and static electricity can damage microelectronics. The ICs are produced by utilizing semiconductor materials and etching onto wafers using the process of photolithography that requires photographing the circuit pattern on a photosensitive substrate and chemically etching away the background. These fabrication plants manufacture ICs in different technological nodes, which vary in accordance with the required application. ICs are widely used across numerous industry verticals, such as consumer electronics, automotive and industrial sectors, for a vast array of applications.

Global Semiconductor Foundry Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by the increasing adoption of the internet of things (IoT)-enabled devices across the world. Since semiconductors are an indispensable component of these devices, the growing demand for IoT from numerous industries, including retail, healthcare and electronics, is providing an impetus to the market growth. Moreover, semiconductors aid in delivering low latency images as well as high-quality consistency of media in augmented reality (AR)/virtual reality (VR). In line with this, the extensive utilization of AR/VR technologies in the automotive industry is positively influencing the market growth. Also, the demand for semiconductors is witnessing a boost, owing to the advent of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving, which, in turn, is creating a positive outlook for the market. Furthermore, favorable initiatives undertaken by governments of numerous countries is also projected to bolster the market growth. For instance, the Government of India is heavily investing in the development of electronics manufacturing clusters across the country. Additionally, the state government of Karnataka, along with the India Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA), is striving to improve the overall infrastructure of semiconductor manufacturing in India. On account of the aforementioned factors, the market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 9% during 2020-2025.

Key Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Technology Node:

1. 10/7/5nm

2. 16/14nm

3. 20nm

4. 45/40nm

5. Others

Based on the technology node, the market has been divided into 10/7/5nm, 16/14nm, 20nm, 45/40nm and others.

Market Breakup by Type:

1. Pure Play Foundry

2. IDMs

On the basis of the type, the market has been bifurcated into pure play foundry and IDMs.

Market Breakup by Application:

1. Communication

2. Consumer Electronics

3. Computer

4. Automotive

5. Others

Based on the application, the market has been classified into communication, consumer electronics, computer, automotive and others.

Market Breakup by Region:

1. Asia Pacific

2. Europe

3. North America

4. Middle East and Africa

5. Latin America

On the geographical front, the market has been segregated into North America (the United States and Canada), Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia and others), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia and others), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and others), and Middle East and Africa.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been analyzed with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market. Some of these players include Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, Ltd., DB HiTek Co., Ltd., Fujitsu Limited, GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc., MagnaChip Semiconductor, Ltd., Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp., Samsung Group, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, STMicroelectronics International N.V., Tower Semiconductor Ltd., United Microelectronics Corporation, and X-FAB Silicon Foundries SE.

