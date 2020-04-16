Semiconductor And Related Devices Market 2020-2023: Key Vendor Landscape By Regional Output, Demand By Countries And Future Growth Analysis Report

The global semiconductors and related devices market were worth $570.1 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.82% and reach $688.2 billion by 2023.

The semiconductors and related devices market consists of sales of semiconductors and related services. Semiconductors are materials which have an electrical conductivity falling between conductor and an insulator. Semiconductor devices are the components made out of material which is neither a good conductor nor a good insulator material and are useful because their behavior can be easily manipulated by the addition of impurities, known as doping. Conductivity of the device can be controlled, by exposure to heat, introducing electric or magnetic field or by the mechanical deformation. These devices have wide applications in power devices, light emitters, lasers and optical sensors due to their reliability and compactness.

Rising penetration of mobiles, tablets and other electronics and rising data consumption drives the semiconductors and related devices market. An increase in sales of electronic devices such as smartphones and tablets leads to an increase in generation and consumption of digital content and requires memory chips to store data. For example, the total number of smartphone devices across the world is expected to reach 6 billion by 2020, i.e. eight people out of 10 will own a smartphone by 2020, eventually driving the revenues of semiconductors manufacturing companies. Therefore, increasing use of smartphones is expected to drive the semiconductors and related devices market.

Semiconductor And Related Devices Market Segmentation

Semiconductor And Related Devices Market By Product Type:

Integrated Circuits

Memory Chips

Microprocessors

Others

Semiconductor And Related Devices Market By End-Use Industry:

Information Technology

Aerospace & Defense

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Healthcare

Others

Table Of Content:

Executive Summary Semiconductor And Related Devices Market Characteristics Semiconductor And Related Devices Market Size And Growth Semiconductor And Related Devices Market Segmentation Semiconductor And Related Devices Market Regional And Country Analysis Asia-Pacific Semiconductor And Related Devices Market China Semiconductor And Related Devices Market

……

Semiconductor And Related Devices Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Semiconductor And Related Devices Market Semiconductor And Related Devices Market Trends And Strategies Semiconductor And Related Devices Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis Appendix

Some of the major key players involved in the Semiconductor And Related Devices Market are

Intel

Qualcomm

Samsung Semiconductor

Broadcom

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

STMicroelectronics N.V.

SK Hynix

Micron

MediaTek.

