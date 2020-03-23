Seed Treatment Market 2020 Analysis by Application, Types, Region and Business Growth Drivers by 2025

Global seed treatment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period. The market grew as farmers are adopting to seed treatments to improve the quality and to increase the crop yield to meet the demand of the growing population. Further to protect the farmers and their crops, governments in the agriculture-based economy such as India are offering subsidiaries in seed treatment driving the growth of the market.

Key Players: Bayer Crop Science, BASF SE, DuPont de Nemours and Company, Sumitomo Chemical Company, BrettYoung Limited, Advanced Biological Marketing, Chemtura Corporation, Syngenta AG, Valent U.S.A. Corporation.

Trends such as seed coating are expected to drive the growth of the global seed treatment market during the forecast period. Seed coating is a process under which different chemicals such as fungicides, insecticides and other protecting agents are used to externally coat the seed to prevent any fungal, bacterial or pathogen attack. Examples of seed coating are film coating and artificial polymer coating.

Asia Pacific is projected to grow with the fastest CAGR of 13.4% in the global seed treatment market. The region is expected to grow as the agriculture sector in India and China are projected to boom during the forecast period coupled increased awareness about seed treatments in farmers. Further, the government of major countries are implementing programs that offer seed treatments at a subsidized rate, driving the growth of the seed treatment market in the region. North America is projected to continue its dominance as the region is a mature market and the players are projected to bring new formulations continuously boosting the region growth in the global seed treatment market.

Segment overview: Global Seed Treatment Market

Crop type Overview

Corn/Maize

Soybean

Wheat

Canola

Cotton

Others

Treatment type Overview

Insecticides

Fungicides

Nonchemical

Other chemical treatment

