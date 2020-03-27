Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) Software Market 2020 By Top Players, Growth, Trends, Size, Share, Analysis and Forecast to 2026

This report focuses on the global status of information and security event management software (SIEM), future forecasts, growth opportunities, the key market and key players. The objectives of the study are to present the development of information and security event management software (SIEM) in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central and South America.

The main players covered in this study

SolarWinds

Logsign

HelpSystems

Splunk

LogRhythm

AlienVault

Micro Focus ArcSight

McAfee

Trustwave

IBM Security Qradar

Netsurion

Market segment by type, the product can be divided into

Cloud Based

Web Based

Market segment by application, divided into SMEs of

large companies

Market segment by region / country, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central and South America

The objectives of the study of this report are as follows:

Analyze the state of the SIEM software (Global Security Information and Event Management), future forecasts, growth opportunities, the key market and the main players.

Present the development of SIEM (Security Information and Event Management) software in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central and South America.

Establish a strategic profile of the main players and analyze in depth their development plan and strategies.

Define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the size of the SIEM (Security Information and Event Management) software market are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base year: 2019

Estimated year: 2020

Forecast year 2020 to 2026

For information on data by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered to be the base year. Whenever data were not available for the base year, the previous year was taken into account.

Contents

Chapter One: Presentation of the Report

1.1 Scope of the study

1.2 Key market segments

1.3 Actors covered: classification according to revenue from security information and event management software (SIEM)

1.4 Market analysis by type

1.4.1 Growth rate of the size of the world market for information management software and security events (SIEM) by type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Cloud-based

1.4.3 Web-based

1.5 Market by application

1.5.1 Global market share of security information and event management software (SIEM) by application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Large companies

1.5.3 SME

1.6 Objectives of the study

1.7 years considered

Chapter Two: Trends in Global Growth by Region

2.1 Market outlook for security information and event management software (SIEM) (2015-2026)

2.2 Growth trends in information management and security event software (SIEM) by region

2.2.1 Market size of information and security event management software (SIEM) by region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Historical market share of information management and security event software (SIEM) by region (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Information and security event management software (SIEM) Projected market size by region (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry trends and growth strategy

2.3.1 Main market trends

2.3.2 Market drivers

2.3.3 Market challenges

2.3.4 Analysis of the five Porter forces

2.3.5 Growth strategy for the information and security event management software (SIEM)

To continue…

