SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) Revenue, Opportunity, Forecast and Value Chain 2019-2020

In 2018, the market size of SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) .

This report studies the global market size of SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.

In global SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) market, the following companies are covered:

competition landscape which include competition matrix, market share analysis of major players in the global SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) market based on their projected value share, and business profiling of major players. The Competition Matrix benchmarks leading players on the basis of their capabilities and potential to grow. Factors including market position, offerings and R&D focus are attributed to company’s capabilities. Factors including top line growth, market share, segment growth, infrastructure facilities and future outlook are attributed to company’s potential to grow. This section also identifies and includes various recent developments carried out by the leading players.

Company profiling includes company overview, major business strategies adopted and SWOT analysis. Major players in the SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) Market include Silver Peak, Inc., Talari Networks, Inc., Nuage Networks, VeloCloud Networks, Inc., Versa Networks, Inc., Viptela, Inc., Riverbed Technology, Inc., Cloudgenix Inc., Fatpipe Networks Inc. and Citrix Systems, Inc.

The global SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) Market is segmented as below:

Global SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) Market, By Component

Virtual Appliance

Physical Appliance

Hybrid

Global SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) Market, By Deployment

On-Premise

Cloud

Global SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) Market, By Service

Managed Services

Professional Services

Global SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) Market, By Vertical

BFSI

Retail

Healthcare

Government

IT & Telecom

Manufacturing

Others (Oil & Gas and Mining & Transportation)

Global SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) Market, By Geography

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe The U.K Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China Japan India Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 12, SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.