Scintillator Market Cost Module, Growth, Trends, Leading Companies and Forecast Till 2024

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, the global scintillator market reached a value of US$ 425 Million in 2018. Scintillators are materials that exhibit luminescence upon detecting ionizing radiation. They generally include noble gases, such as helium and xenon, organic liquids, inorganic and organic crystals, or scintillating gases. Scintillators are widely used for radiation detection in devices such as silicon photomultiplier, a photodiode, or photomultiplier tube (PMT). These materials offer high precision, cost-effectiveness, and excellent energy resolution. Owing to this, scintillator-based detection systems find wide applications across the healthcare, nuclear power, and defense industries. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 586 Million by 2024, registering a CAGR of 5.5% during 2019-2024.

The thriving healthcare industry accounts for the escalating demand for new radiological medical devices for detecting various neurological and cardiovascular disorders. Moreover, the rising R&D investments in the defense sector have augmented the installation of radiation monitoring equipment for ensuring homeland security, along with strengthening their nuclear-based defense capabilities. Apart from this, various technological advancements, such as the introduction of low-cost and high-performance scintillators, will continue to propel the growth of the global scintillator market in the upcoming years.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Composition of Material:

1. In-Organic Scintillators

2. Organic Scintillators

Breakup by End Product:

1. Personal or Pocket Size Instruments

2. Hand-Held Instruments

3. Fixed, Installed, and Automatic Instruments

Breakup by Application:

1. Healthcare

2. Nuclear Power Plants

3. Manufacturing Industries

4. Homeland Security and Defense

5. Others

Breakup by Region:

1. North America

2. Europe

3. Asia Pacific

4. Middle East and Africa

5. Latin America

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players in Global Scintillator Market being Applied Scintillation Technologies Ltd., Argus Imaging Bv Inc., Canberra Industries, Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., Hitachi Metals Ltd, Ludlum Measurements Inc., Mirion Technologies Inc., Radiation Monitoring Devices Inc, Rexon Components and TLD Systems Inc., Saint Gobain, Zecotek Photonics Inc, etc.

Key highlights of the report:

1. Market Performance

2. Market Outlook

3. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4. Market Drivers and Success Factors

5. SWOT Analysis

6. Value Chain

7. Competitive Structure

8. Profiles of Key Players

