School Bus Market Analysis, Size and Forecast Report 2020|Collins Industries, Starcraft Bus, Trans Tech

The latest report published by QY Research presents a thorough analysis of the global School Bus market. The research report evaluates the ever-changing market dynamics that are expected to impact the trajectory of the overall market. Analysts studied the historical achievements of the market and compared it to the current market trends, to chart the trajectory. For a detailed discussion about the global School Bus market, analysts have segmented the market on the basis of application, product, and end-users. The research report has been collated using primary and secondary research methodologies to provide the readers with an accurate and precise understanding of the School Bus market ongoing developments.

Analysts have used Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, and PESTLE analysis to determine the course key vendors are likely to take in the coming years. The research report also includes an assessment of the financial outlook of these vendors, School Bus market growth strategies, and their expansion plans for the forecast period. All of the information present in the research report about the global School Bus market has been authenticated by market experts.

Competitive Landscape

In the last chapter, the analysts have studied the competitive landscape present in the global School Bus market. The chapter also includes comments and recommendations by market experts to help the readers make the right decisions for their businesses for the forecast period. The chapter on competitive landscape presents a list of achievements made by these companies so far, mergers and acquisitions, and product innovations.

School Bus Market Leading Players

Collins Industries, Starcraft Bus, Trans Tech, IC Bus, Thomas Built Buses, Blue Bird Corporation, Girardin Minibus, Lion Bus, Mercedes-Benz, Volvo, Alexander Dennis, Scania, Iveco, Ford, Zhengzhou Yutong Group, FAW, Higer Bus, King Long

Market Segmentation

The extensive report on the global School Bus market includes an executive summary that gives a brief description of the overall market, its drivers, restraints, leading segments, and competitive landscape. Each part of the executive is separately explained in the research report through dedicated chapters. The chapters are complete with precise calculations through charts and graphs.

The publication also includes individual chapters on various segments present in the market and the relevant sub-segments. Analysts have provided historical revenues and estimated revenues for all of the segments. Sales of products and the evolution of end-users have also been studied in the research report. The chapter on geographical analysis assesses the regional markets. It takes a granular view of the changing socio-political conditions, weather changes, and annual budgets of nations to determine their impact on the overall market.

School Bus Segmentation by Product

TheDiesel Fuel, Alternative Fuel, Hybrid-electric, Battery-powered

School Bus Segmentation by Application

Education, Law Enforcement, Community Outreach

Report Objectives

• Analyzing the size of the global School Bus market on the basis of value and volume.

• Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global School Bus market.

• Exploring the key dynamics of the global School Bus market.

• Highlighting important trends of the global School Bus market in terms of production, revenue, and sales.

• Deeply profiling top players of the global School Bus market and showing how they compete in the industry.

• Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them.

• Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global School Bus market.

• Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.

Table of Contents 1 School Bus Market Overview

1.1 School Bus Product Overview

1.2 School Bus Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Diesel Fuel

1.2.2 Alternative Fuel

1.2.3 Hybrid-electric

1.2.4 Battery-powered

1.3 Global School Bus Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global School Bus Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global School Bus Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global School Bus Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global School Bus Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global School Bus Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global School Bus Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global School Bus Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global School Bus Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global School Bus Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America School Bus Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe School Bus Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific School Bus Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America School Bus Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa School Bus Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026) 2 Global School Bus Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by School Bus Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by School Bus Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players School Bus Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers School Bus Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 School Bus Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 School Bus Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by School Bus Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in School Bus as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into School Bus Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers School Bus Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global School Bus Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global School Bus Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global School Bus Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global School Bus Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global School Bus Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global School Bus Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global School Bus Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global School Bus Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global School Bus Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global School Bus Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America School Bus Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America School Bus Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America School Bus Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific School Bus Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific School Bus Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific School Bus Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe School Bus Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe School Bus Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe School Bus Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America School Bus Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America School Bus Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America School Bus Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa School Bus Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa School Bus Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa School Bus Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global School Bus by Application

4.1 School Bus Segment by Application

4.1.1 Education

4.1.2 Law Enforcement

4.1.3 Community Outreach

4.2 Global School Bus Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global School Bus Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global School Bus Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions School Bus Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America School Bus by Application

4.5.2 Europe School Bus by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific School Bus by Application

4.5.4 Latin America School Bus by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa School Bus by Application 5 North America School Bus Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America School Bus Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America School Bus Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America School Bus Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America School Bus Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. School Bus Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada School Bus Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe School Bus Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe School Bus Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe School Bus Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe School Bus Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe School Bus Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany School Bus Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France School Bus Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. School Bus Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy School Bus Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia School Bus Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific School Bus Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific School Bus Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific School Bus Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific School Bus Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific School Bus Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China School Bus Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan School Bus Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea School Bus Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India School Bus Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia School Bus Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan School Bus Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia School Bus Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand School Bus Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia School Bus Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines School Bus Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam School Bus Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America School Bus Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America School Bus Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America School Bus Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America School Bus Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America School Bus Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico School Bus Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil School Bus Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina School Bus Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa School Bus Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa School Bus Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa School Bus Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa School Bus Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa School Bus Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey School Bus Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia School Bus Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E School Bus Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in School Bus Business

10.1 Collins Industries

10.1.1 Collins Industries Corporation Information

10.1.2 Collins Industries Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Collins Industries School Bus Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Collins Industries School Bus Products Offered

10.1.5 Collins Industries Recent Development

10.2 Starcraft Bus

10.2.1 Starcraft Bus Corporation Information

10.2.2 Starcraft Bus Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Starcraft Bus School Bus Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 Starcraft Bus Recent Development

10.3 Trans Tech

10.3.1 Trans Tech Corporation Information

10.3.2 Trans Tech Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Trans Tech School Bus Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Trans Tech School Bus Products Offered

10.3.5 Trans Tech Recent Development

10.4 IC Bus

10.4.1 IC Bus Corporation Information

10.4.2 IC Bus Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 IC Bus School Bus Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 IC Bus School Bus Products Offered

10.4.5 IC Bus Recent Development

10.5 Thomas Built Buses

10.5.1 Thomas Built Buses Corporation Information

10.5.2 Thomas Built Buses Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Thomas Built Buses School Bus Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Thomas Built Buses School Bus Products Offered

10.5.5 Thomas Built Buses Recent Development

10.6 Blue Bird Corporation

10.6.1 Blue Bird Corporation Corporation Information

10.6.2 Blue Bird Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Blue Bird Corporation School Bus Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Blue Bird Corporation School Bus Products Offered

10.6.5 Blue Bird Corporation Recent Development

10.7 Girardin Minibus

10.7.1 Girardin Minibus Corporation Information

10.7.2 Girardin Minibus Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Girardin Minibus School Bus Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Girardin Minibus School Bus Products Offered

10.7.5 Girardin Minibus Recent Development

10.8 Lion Bus

10.8.1 Lion Bus Corporation Information

10.8.2 Lion Bus Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Lion Bus School Bus Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Lion Bus School Bus Products Offered

10.8.5 Lion Bus Recent Development

10.9 Mercedes-Benz

10.9.1 Mercedes-Benz Corporation Information

10.9.2 Mercedes-Benz Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Mercedes-Benz School Bus Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Mercedes-Benz School Bus Products Offered

10.9.5 Mercedes-Benz Recent Development

10.10 Volvo

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 School Bus Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Volvo School Bus Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Volvo Recent Development

10.11 Alexander Dennis

10.11.1 Alexander Dennis Corporation Information

10.11.2 Alexander Dennis Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Alexander Dennis School Bus Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Alexander Dennis School Bus Products Offered

10.11.5 Alexander Dennis Recent Development

10.12 Scania

10.12.1 Scania Corporation Information

10.12.2 Scania Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Scania School Bus Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Scania School Bus Products Offered

10.12.5 Scania Recent Development

10.13 Iveco

10.13.1 Iveco Corporation Information

10.13.2 Iveco Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Iveco School Bus Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Iveco School Bus Products Offered

10.13.5 Iveco Recent Development

10.14 Ford

10.14.1 Ford Corporation Information

10.14.2 Ford Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Ford School Bus Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Ford School Bus Products Offered

10.14.5 Ford Recent Development

10.15 Zhengzhou Yutong Group

10.15.1 Zhengzhou Yutong Group Corporation Information

10.15.2 Zhengzhou Yutong Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 Zhengzhou Yutong Group School Bus Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Zhengzhou Yutong Group School Bus Products Offered

10.15.5 Zhengzhou Yutong Group Recent Development

10.16 FAW

10.16.1 FAW Corporation Information

10.16.2 FAW Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 FAW School Bus Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 FAW School Bus Products Offered

10.16.5 FAW Recent Development

10.17 Higer Bus

10.17.1 Higer Bus Corporation Information

10.17.2 Higer Bus Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.17.3 Higer Bus School Bus Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Higer Bus School Bus Products Offered

10.17.5 Higer Bus Recent Development

10.18 King Long

10.18.1 King Long Corporation Information

10.18.2 King Long Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.18.3 King Long School Bus Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 King Long School Bus Products Offered

10.18.5 King Long Recent Development 11 School Bus Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 School Bus Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 School Bus Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer*

