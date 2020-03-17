SCARA Robots Market Upcoming Trends, Incredible Possibilities, Business Opportunities and Regional Outlook

GMD predicts the revenue of global SCARA robots market to reach $7.66 billion by 2026 in terms of robot systems (including hardware, software & service), representing a 2019-2026 CAGR of 5.77%. The hardware market will grow to $4.00 billion in 2026. The annual shipment is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.47% during the same period, advancing to 55.4 thousand units in 2026.

Highlighted with 79 tables and 128 figures, this 226-page report “Global SCARA Robots Market by Subsystem, Axis Type, Application, Industry Vertical, and Region 2015-2026: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global SCARA robots market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2015-2018, revenue estimates for 2019, and forecasts from 2020 till 2026. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery if necessary, so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers the next 5-10 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

• Market Structure

• Growth Drivers

• Restraints and Challenges

• Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

• Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global SCARA robots market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Subsystem, Axis Type, Application, Industry Vertical, and Region.

Based on subsystem, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• Hardware (further segmented into CPU Board, Power Electronics, Motors, Brake Unit, and Others)

• Software (further segmented into SSL, Mat Lab, Others)

• Services (further split into Maintenance, Testing, Training)

Based on axis type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• 3-Axis SCARA Robots

• 4-Axis SCARA Robots

• 5-Axis SCARA Robots

• 6-Axis SCARA Robots

• Others SCARA Robots

Based on application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• Transport (further segmented into Loading, Unloading, Process to Process Transfer, and Others)

• Packaging

• Assembly

• Inspection

• Others

Based on industrial vertical, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue and unit shipment for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• Automotive Industry

• Electrical & Electronics

• Metal & Machinery

• Pharmaceuticals

• Chemical & Petrochemical

• Food & Beverage

• Others

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Taiwan, India, and Rest of APAC)

• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe)

• North America (U.S. and Canada)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• RoW (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Egypt)

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue and unit shipment are available for 2015-2026. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national/local markets by Axis Type, Application, and Industry Vertical over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global SCARA robots market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players:

ABB Ltd.

Asic Robotics

Comau S.p.A

Denso Corporation

Fanuc Corp.

Hirata

Janome

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Omron Corporation (Omron Adept Technologies)

Seiko Epson Corporation (Epson Robotics)

Stubli Robotics

Toshiba Machine Co., Ltd.

Wachter

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (Yamaha Robotics)

Yaskawa Electric Corp.

