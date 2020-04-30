Sawmill Market to Witness Heavy Growth in Forecasted Period 2019-2024

Research Trades recently announced its statistical study on Sawmill market to promote and

Sawmill is a wood where logs are cut into lumber. They are the forest products and mainly used for the needs of the construction, joinery, furniture and packaging industries. They are produced for native forests and plantations. There are two sawmill products: softwood and hardwood.

Scope of the Report:

Sawmill downstream is wide and recently construction and furniture have acquired increasing significance in various fields of sawmill. Globally, the sawmill market is mainly driven by growing demand for construction which accounts for nearly 73.48% of total downstream consumption of sawmill in global.

The raw materials of sawmill are from forests or plantations and most companies have their own forest. Sawmill can be classified to softwood and hardwood and hardwood is more expensive than softwood. Softwood is ideal for a wide range of residential, commercial and industrial construction. Hardwood timber is used for furniture, flooring, decks and pergolas.

Global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, sawmill production will show a trend of steady growth. In 2022 the production of Sawmill is estimated to be 574 M m3. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future.

The worldwide market for Sawmill is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.2% over the next five years, will reach 151500 million US$ in 2024, from 118700 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Sawmill in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

West Fraser

Canfor

Weyerhaeuser

Stora Enso

Georgia-Pacific

Interfor

Sierra Pacific Industries

Hampton Affiliates

Arauco

Tolko

Holzindustrie Schweighofer

Pheifer

Klausner Holz Th?ringen

Sodra

SCA

Ante-holz GmbH

Rayonier Advanced Materials (Tembec)

Moelven

Rettenmeier Group

Hyne Timber

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Softwood Lumber

Hardwood Lumber

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Construction

Furniture

Packaging and Joinery Industries

Others

