Saudi Arabia Wound Care Management Devices Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 – 2025)

The key factors propelling the Saudi Arabia wound care management market include the growing demand for faster recovery of wounds, increase in the number of surgeries, and the rising incidences of chronic diseases, such as diabetes.

According to the International Federation of Diabetes (IDF), it is found that the prevalence of Diabetes for the year 2017 was around 18.5% and 3,852,000 total cases of diabetes were found in the same year. Saudi Arabia has the highest diabetic prevalence in Middle Eastern countries. The risk of developing foot ulcers is as high as 25%, in a person suffering from diabetes. Hence, with the increase in the diabetic population, it is expected that the prevalence of foot ulcers will also increase in the forecast period.

The high incidence of the diabetic population, along with the increasing lower extremity amputation in Saudi Arabia, is expected to increase the market for wound care management in the forecast period.

Key Market Trends

Dressing is Expected to Witness Highest CAGR Over the Forecast Period

The management of chronic wounds is a significant medical burden associated with significant healthcare expenditures. Since the establishment of moist wound healing in the 1960s, several types of wound dressings have been developed. Foam has a significant role in the clinical management of chronic wounds and in moist wound healing.

Over the past 30 years, polyurethane foam has become one of the most commonly used wound dressings for exudate management in moist wound healing. The foam consists of a porous structure that is able to absorb fluids into air-filled spaces by capillary action. The most commonly used foam is polyurethane. Silicone foam is less frequently used as the primary absorbent in wound dressing but often is applied as an adhesive wound-contact layer.

Foam dressings are produced with variable thickness and may be adhesive or non-adhesive. Foams are commonly supplied with a film-backing, with the purpose of providing water- and microbial-resistant barrier from the external environment. The advantages associated with the foam dressings will propel the growth of the market studied.

Competitive Landscape

The market players are committed to developing innovative healing solutions for customers and patients across the care continuum, generating proven clinical outcomes. The companies are also showing continuous growth and are developing new and differentiated products and services, which address the evolving healthcare needs among patients, providers, and consumers.

