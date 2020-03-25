Saudi Arabia PE Pipes Market Overview 2019, Dynamics, Trends, Segmentation, Key Players, Application and Forecast to 2024

Polyethylene (PE) is a thermoplastic material produced from the polymerization of ethylene. It is used for the production of films, bottles, geomembranes, pipes, bags, cables, etc. Amongst these, PE pipes are generally manufactured with graded raw materials such as PE 100, PE 63 and PE 80. These pipes are durable, flexible, resistant to biological growth and do not rust or corrode. In addition to this, PE pipes can handle occasional surge events which recur in the water distribution systems. Moreover, PE pipes are light in weight due to which their transportation and handling costs are lower than their counterparts. As a result, these pipes have gained preference over pipes made from other materials, such as steel, copper, iron, concrete and aluminium, across Saudi Arabia. According to the Saudi Arabia PE pipes market report by IMARC Group, the market reached a volume of 164,687 Tons in 2018. The report further anticipates the market to reach a volume of 228,568 Tons by 2024, at a projected CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period.

Saudi Arabia PE Pipes Market Trends:

The rapid rise in the demand for cheaper alternatives to steel pipes for the purpose of distributing oil and natural gas is one of the major factors which has been propelling the growth of the Saudi Arabia PE pipes market.

There has been a significant increase in the ongoing infrastructural activities which range from the construction of industrial zones and business parks to the renovation in the education, health care and transportation sectors. This has, in turn, contributed towards an augmented demand for PE pipes across Saudi Arabia.

The Government has been promoting the usage of PE pipes across the region as they help in reducing the greenhouse gas emissions. This has positively impacted the growth of the market.

PE pipes do not offer resistance against oxidising acids, ketones, and chlorinated hydrocarbons. This is one of the primary factors which has been impeding the market growth.

Table of Contents

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Saudi Arabia Polyethylene Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Price Trends

5.4 Market Breakup by Type

5.4.1 HDPE

5.4.1.1 Market Trends

5.4.1.2 Market Forecast

5.4.2 LDPE

5.4.2.1 Market Trends

5.4.2.2 Market Forecast

5.4.3 LLDPE

5.4.3.1 Market Trends

5.4.3.2 Market Forecast

5.5 Market Breakup by Application

5.5.1 Packaging

5.5.1.1 Market Trends

5.5.1.2 Market Forecast

5.5.2 Construction

5.5.2.1 Market Trends

5.5.2.2 Market Forecast

5.5.3 Electronics and Electrical

5.5.3.1 Market Trends

5.5.3.2 Market Forecast

5.5.4 Household Applications

5.5.4.1 Market Trends

5.5.4.2 Market Forecast

5.5.5 Automotive

5.5.5.1 Market Trends

5.5.5.2 Market Forecast

5.5.6 Others

5.5.6.1 Market Trends

5.5.6.2 Market Forecast

5.6 Market Forecast

6 Saudi Arabia PE Pipes Market

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Market Performance

6.3 Market Breakup by Type

6.3.1 HDPE

6.3.1.1 Market Trends

6.3.1.2 Market Forecast

6.3.2 MDPE

6.3.2.1 Market Trends

6.3.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3.3 LDPE

6.3.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.3.2 Market Forecast

6.3.4 LLDPE

6.3.4.1 Market Trends

6.3.4.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Market Breakup by Applications

6.4.1 Water Supply

6.4.1.1 Market Trends

6.4.1.2 Market Forecast

6.4.2 Irrigation

6.4.2.1 Market Trends

6.4.2.2 Market Forecast

6.4.3 Sewerage and Drainage

6.4.3.1 Market Trends

6.4.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4.4 Gas Supply

6.4.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.4.2 Market Forecast

6.4.5 Mining and Slurry Lines

6.4.5.1 Market Trends

6.4.5.2 Market Forecast

6.4.6 Others

6.4.6.1 Market Trends

6.4.6.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Price Analysis

6.5.1 Price Trends

6.5.2 Key Price Indicators

6.5.3 Price Forecast

6.5.4 Industry Best Practices

6.6 Market Forecast

6.7 SWOT Analysis

6.8 Value Chain Analysis

6.9 Porters Five Forces Analysis

6.9.1 Overview

6.9.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

6.9.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.9.4 Degree of Rivalry

6.9.5 Threat of New Entrants

6.9.6 Threat of Substitutes

6.10 Key Market Drivers and Success Factors

7 Competitive Landscape

7.1 Market Structure

7.2 Key Players

8 PE Pipes Manufacturing Process

8.1 Product Overview

8.2 Detailed Process Flow

8.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved

8.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements

9 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved

9.1 Land, Location and Site Development

9.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures

9.3 Plant Machinery

9.4 Machinery Pictures

9.5 Raw Materials Requirements and Expenditures

9.6 Raw Material and Final Product Pictures

9.7 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures

9.8 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures

9.9 Utilities Requirements and Expenditures

9.10 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures

9.11 Other Capital Investments

10 Loans and Financial Assistance

11 Project Economics

11.1 Capital Cost of the Project

11.2 Techno-Economic Parameters

11.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain

11.4 Income Projections

11.5 Expenditure Projections

11.6 Taxation and Depreciation

11.7 Financial Analysis

11.8 Profit Analysis

12 Key Players Profiles

12.1 Saudi Plastic Products Company Ltd. (SAPPCO)

12.1.1 Company Overview

12.1.2 Company Description

12.2 Alwasail Industrial Company

12.2.1 Company Overview

12.2.2 Company Description

12.3 Arabian Gulf Manufacturers Ltd.

12.3.1 Company Overview

12.3.2 Company Description

12.4 Saudi Arabian Amiantit Company

12.4.1 Company Overview

12.4.2 Company Description

12.5 Al Jubail Sanitary Pipe Factory

12.5.1 Company Overview

12.5.2 Company Description

12.6 IKK Group

12.6.1 Company Overview

12.6.2 Company Description

