Sales Revenue of Network Performance Monitoring to Escalate in the Coming Years Owing to Rapid Growth in Consumer Adoption 2017 – 2025

Network Performance Monitoring Market: Introduction

Network service is the lifeline of any business enterprise. Hence performance evaluation and optimization of a network is very essential for a business enterprise. Network performance monitoring caters to this need of an enterprise by analysing, reporting and keeping a track of the performance of a network. Commonly, this is done through network performance monitoring software, which delivers statistical insights and standards of a network conduct. Network availability, download and upload speed, and network delays are some major performance assessment metrics included in prescriptive analytics performed by these software.

Network performance monitoring helps in recognizing and countering the conditions which can have a negative impact on the network performance, resulting in decrease in user’s productivity and downgrading usage quality experience. It enables network administrators to take preventive measures, for ensuring that network performance is at the desired level. Network performance monitoring platform includes monitoring traditional networks, cloud networks, SDN networks and various services chain networks providing unified network performance monitoring.

Network Performance Monitoring Market: Drivers and Restraints

The continuous advancement and ease of integration of network monitoring tools with other management tools, and common data is the key driver for the network performance monitoring market. Another potential driver responsible for the growth of this market is, Unified way of communications through network, which makes them quicker and easier to access. Moreover, ability to deal with huge complexity and scaling of large network infrastructures such as high-sensitive cloud networks and big data in a converged manner, is also an important factor driving the network performance monitoring market.

Limited IT spending by enterprises, to reduce costs and increase ROI, is restricting the growth of network performance monitoring market.

Network Performance Monitoring Market: Segmentation

The network performance monitoring market can be segmented on the basis of solution type, end-user enterprise size, end-user industry vertical and region wise. On the basis of solutions offered it is further segmented as hardware, software and consulting service.

End-user enterprise size category, includes SME’s and large enterprises. On the basis of industry verticals it is further segmented as BSFI, IT and Telecommunications, Transportation and Logistics, Manufacturing, Government and Defence, E-commerce, Healthcare, Energy and Utilities, Retail, Media and Entertainment and Others. Region wise network performance monitoring market is further segmented into key regions such as North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Middle East and Africa.

Network Performance Monitoring Market: Regional Overview

North America is largest contributor of network performance monitoring market, followed by Europe due to increase in IT spending in the enterprises. Latin America’s network performance monitoring market is expected to witness highest growth in the forecast period. Network performance monitoring market in Asia-Pacific region is also expected to grow at a considerable rate due to growing demand for networking.

Network Performance Monitoring Market:

Key Partnerships

In October 2016, Riverbed expanded its partnership with Microsoft to deliver solutions to government customers on new azure government cloud marketplace. This will enable government agencies to maximize federal network speeds and achieve the visibility required to easily detect and fix application performance issues.

Key Players

Riverbed Technology, Cisco Systems, Inc., IBM Corporation., Viavi Solutions Inc., Paessler AG, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, SevOne Inc, CA Technologies, Solar Winds, Corvil, InfoVista, Juniper Networks, NetScout System, Inc., Compuware are some of key players in network performance monitoring market.

Regional analysis for Network Performance Monitoring Market includes development of these systems in the following regions: