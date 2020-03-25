Sales Revenue of Inductor to Surge During the Forecast Period Owing to Rapid Adoption Across Key Industries 2017 – 2025

Global Inductor Market: Introduction

Inductors are components designed to resist changes and are utilized for the storage of energy in form of magnetics field and is referred to as passive electronic component. Inductor is an electric device consisting of single or multiple loops of wire and typically has two terminals. Change in magnetic field induces voltage that opposes the field-producing current which is known as inductance. An inductor is connected to a circuit to increase the inductance to a desired value. The inductance of an inductor is dependent on the number of turns/loops of copper wire around the metal/air and the radius of the copper coil.

Consumer electronics segment is expected to contribute primarily to the growth of the global inductor market. Asia Pacific countries such as India, China and Japan is expected to contribute majorly to the global inductor market during the forecast period supported by the rapid industrialization, rising urbanization and increasing disposable income of the population in the emerging economies.

Global Inductor Market: Drivers and Challenges

The rise of deployment of smart grids and automotive, demand for compact power efficient and light weight devices is driving the growth of inductor market. Advancements in telecommunication and integration of integrated chips is rising the demand for inductors. Increased complexity in mobile devices is leading to the growth in demand for inductors hence driving the growth in revenue of global inductors market. Increasing disposable income of the consumers leading to rising demand for passive electronics is another factor encouraging the growth of global inductors market.

However, various government regulations made for the production of electronic devices and fluctuating prices of the raw materials used for the manufacture of such devices are acting as factors restraining the growth of the global inductors market.

Global Inductor Market: Segmentation

Global inductor market can be segmented into inductor type, core type, application industry and regions.

On the basis of inductor type, global inductor market can be segmented into coupled, multi-layered, power, radio frequency (RF), choke, surface-mounted and others

On the basis of core type, global inductor market can be segmented into air core, laminated core, toroidal core, ferromagnetic core, ceramic core, and others

On the basis of application industry, global inductor market can be segmented into IT & telecommunication, healthcare, military, automotive, consumer electronics and others.

Global Inductor Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of regions, global inductor market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East and Africa

North America and APEJ and Japan inductor markets are expected to have major shares in terms of revenue in 2016. Additionally, APAC region is expected to experience high growth in terms of revenue in the forecast period. Markets in Western Europe, Latin America and Eastern Europe is also expected to showcase positive growth during the forecast period.

Global Inductor Market: Competition Landscape

Key vendor in the global inductor market include Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd, Delta Electronics, Inc. Panasonic Automotive & Industrial Systems Europe GmbH, Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., Gowanda Electronics, Texas Instruments, ABC Taiwan Electronics Corp., Delta Electronics, Inc. Houston Transformer Company, Ltd.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Inductor Market Segments

Inductor Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2015

Inductor Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2027

Value Chain

Inductor Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Inductor Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Inductor Market includes development of these systems in the following regions:

North America US Canada

Latin America Brazil Argentina Mexico Rest of Latin America

Western Europe U.K. France Germany Italy France Spain Nordic Countries Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan Australia and New Zealand Greater China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific excluding Japan

Japan

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries South Africa North Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

