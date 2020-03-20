Sales of Ceramics And Nanoceramic Powders Market to Increase from Top End-use Industries During the Forecast Period 2018 – 2023

The global market for advanced and nanoscale ceramic powders should grow from $16.2 billion in 2018 to reach $24.5 billion by 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6% for the period of 2018-2023.

Report Scope:

For the various advanced ceramic and nanoscale powder types (oxides, carbides, nitrides, borides), the report provides an analysis of the material types in each category along with processing technologies, properties, applications, suppliers, prices and markets.

The technologies utilized in current commercial advanced ceramic powders and nanoscale powders reviewed in the report are categorized as being chemical and vapor- or gas-phase methodologies. The bulk of the technologies used in commercial production, such as the precipitation and sol-gel methods, are chemical based.

The qualitative and quantitative determinations embodied in this report are a valuable contribution to the current knowledge of advanced and nanoscale ceramic powders and their processing techniques, applications and markets. This information would be useful to companies that are facing decisions about strategies for expansion or entering new business sectors.

Report Includes:

– 37 data tables and 23 additional tables

– An overview of the global market for advanced ceramic and nanoceramic powders

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017 to 2018 and projections of CAGRs through 2023

– Discussion of properties, advantages and disadvantages of the advanced ceramic and nanosized ceramic powders

– Information on major issues related to the production and commercialization of advanced ceramic and nanosized ceramic powders.

– Coverage of the technological and business issues related to the commercial production and use of advanced ceramic and nanoceramic powders

– Quantification of advanced ceramic powders by their chemistry as oxides, carbides, nitrides, and borides

– Profiles of major companies of the industry, including Aremco Products, Baikowski Group, Cotronics Corp., Electro Abrasives Corp. and Saint-Gobain Ceramics and Plastics

Summary

Advanced ceramics are a significant category of engineered materials pushing the performance of technology-based components and systems. They are an enabling technology critical to a wide range of applications including electronic devices and systems, high temperature applications such as advanced combustion engines and high temperature environments, and applications such as abrasives, cutting tools, and guide fixtures where high hardness and chemical stability is required. The advanced ceramic powders discussed in this report are categorized by their chemistry as oxides, carbides, nitrides and borides. An additional category of ceramic powders beginning to find its way out of R&D laboratories and into commercial applications are nanosized powders.

BCC Research estimates the market for advanced and nanosized ceramic powders at nearly REDACTED in 2017 and over REDACTED in 2018. This market is forecast to expand to approximately REDACTED in 2023, a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED from 2018 through 2023.

Reasons for Doing This Study

BCC Research published its first report on this subject, entitled Advanced Ceramic Powders, in 1994. Since then a succession of new developments has occurred, including the commercialization of powders using techniques previously confined to the laboratory and the introduction of nanoscale ceramic powders into the economy.

