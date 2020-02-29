Saccharin Market Size Research, Growth by Top Firms, Trends by Types and Software, Forecast Research 2019 – 2025

Saccharin market trend is inclining upwards with the growing health concerns due to counting negative effects of sugar consumption which has an increase demand for artificial sweeteners. Saccharin has replaced other sweeteners with its cost effectiveness. Use of saccharin is essential to individuals who diet with restriction on carbohydrate and caloric intake, such as diabetics. Many health practitioners even recommend non-caloric sweeteners like saccharin for weight reduction. It is also favorable to oral health as it doesn’t promote tooth decay. Owing to its numerous advantages, it is preferred in pharmaceutical industry as well as in food and beverage like diet carbonated drinks and low-calorie products.

Elaboration of global saccharin market based on geography states that Asia-Pacific is foretell to register maximum growth and more than half of saccharin market lies in consumption and production. The growth of this region is backed by expanded pharmaceutical and food & beverage industry. In terms of production, China will lead in the forthcoming years, followed by India and Korea. Another fastest growing economy in saccharin market is Europe, owing to steady growth in food & beverage industry coupled with growing health concerns.

On the basis of product type, the global Saccharin market is divided into soluble and insoluble. Unique property of insoluble saccharin such as slight solubility in water makes it preferable in pharmaceutical industry. Soluble saccharin is further segmented into calcium and sodium saccharin. Sodium has extended applications including electroplating fluid to coat metals like gold and nickel, coating on drugs, etc. Sodium saccharin will have major chunk of market share due to higher usage in personal care & cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, electroplating solutions industry, etc.

On the ground of form, the market is bifurcated as powder and granular form. The powder form is dry mix in substances such as cosmetic, pharmaceutical industry, etc. and probably will have largest share during the forecast period.

Based on end-user basis, the market is classified into pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals & chemicals, electroplating solutions, food & beverage, personal care & cosmetics, and others like tobacco, animal nutrition, etc. This will be led by food & beverage end-user segment with choosing low calorie food and high disposable income. Saccharin act as a catalyst in the manufacturing of anaerobic adhesives and intermediate chemicals, while producing insecticides, herbicides and pesticides in chemical and agrochemical industry which will stimulate the overall market growth.

Top key players of global Saccharin market Kaifeng Xinghua, PMC Specialties, Two Lions, Salvichem, Shree Vardayini, Tianjin Changjie, Tianjin North Food, Shanghai Fortune, PT. Batang Alum, JMC, Productos Aditivos, Vishnuchrome, Aviditya Chemicals, D K and PT. GOLDEN SARI.

