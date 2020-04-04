Rubber Coated Fabrics Dynamics, Forecast, Analysis and Supply Demand 2019-2020

In this report, the global Rubber Coated Fabrics market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.

Market: Dynamics

The world rubber coated fabrics market is prognosticated to be advantaged by the growing count of end-use industries and the increasing demand therein. Awnings and canopies, roofing, furniture and seating, industrial, protective clothing, and transportation could be some of the chief end users of rubber coated fabrics. Rubber coated fabrics could find various applications due to their multitudinous advantages such as improved elasticity, high tensile strength, waterproof and fireproof finish, and easy cleaning support. Moreover, such fabrics could rake in a significant demand in the coming years owing to their anti-fungus, anti-bacterial, and anti-static characteristics.

Global Rubber Coated Fabrics Market: Segmentation

As analyzed by experienced researchers, the international rubber coated fabrics market is anticipated to be segregated into transfer coating, direct coating, and solidification coating as per type of coating. Amongst these segments, transfer coating rubber coated fabrics could clutch a lion’s share of 38.9% in the market by 2022 end. Transfer coating is predicted to register an absolute growth of US$28.6 mn annually, which could be greater than any other segment in the category.

According to material type, the international rubber coated fabrics market is expected to testify the presence of two major segments, viz. natural and synthetic.

As per the classification by application, there could be several international markets existing for rubber coated fabrics such as industrial, defense and public safety, construction, aerospace, and automotive.

On the geographical front, the international rubber coated fabrics market is envisaged to witness the rise of Asia Pacific except Japan (APEJ) as a region with larger revenue. APEJ could gain 44 BPS in its share by the end of 2022. The researchers also identify other markets such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Japan, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA) to be important for the growth of rubber coated fabrics.

Global Rubber Coated Fabrics Market: Competition

In the report, superior market players, viz. Montaplast GmbH, Trelleborg AB, Packing Private Limited, Ravasco Transmission, Zenith Industrial Rubber Products Ltd., ContiTech AG, White Cross Rubber Products Ltd., Longwood Elastomers SA, Fabri Cote, Colmant Coated Fabrics, and Takata Corporation, are comprehensively profiled.

