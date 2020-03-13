Rubber Antioxidant Market 2020-2026 emerging industry trends focuses on growth factors by major players Eastman, Kumho Petrochemical, Lanxess

“

Growth forecast on “ Rubber Antioxidant Market size | Industry Segment by Applications ( Tires, Automotive Rubber Products, Others), by Type ( PPDs, RD (TMQ), Others), Regional Outlook, Market Demand, Latest Trends, Rubber Antioxidant Industry Share & Revenue by Manufacturers, Company Profiles, Growth Forecasts – 2026.

Los Angles United States, March 2020: The Rubber Antioxidant market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Rubber Antioxidant Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the Rubber Antioxidant market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

The new report offers a powerful combination of latest, in-depth research studies on the Rubber Antioxidant market. The authors of the report are highly experienced analysts and possess deep market knowledge. Some of the key players operating in this Report are: Eastman, Kumho Petrochemical, Lanxess, Agrofert(Duslo), NOCIL, OUCHI SHINKO CHEMICAL, GENERAL QUIMICA, Jiangsu Sinorgchem Technology, Xian Yu-Chem, Kemai Chemical, Sunsine, NCIC, Shandong Ekesen Chemical .

This report researches the worldwide Rubber Antioxidant market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Rubber Antioxidant breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Rubber antioxidant is a kind of additive which is added during the production to prevent rubber aging. The common rubber antioxidants are aromatic amine, which are mainly used in tires, belts, hoses, cables, etc.

China is the dominate producer of rubber antioxidant, the production was 346 K MT in 2016, accounting for about 56.58% of the total amount. Besides that, China also is the largest consumer, with the sales volume of 310.8 K MT in 2016, occupied about 50.83% market share. And in the following years, China is expected to maintain the leading status.

The industry concentration of rubber antioxidant is relatively high. Eastman, Kumho Petrochemical, Lanxess, Agrofert(Duslo) once monopolized the industry, occupied almost 80% of the market share. While with the rubber industry shift to the east, Chinese rubber additives manufacturers seize the opportunity and realize the rapid development. In 2016, the above international companies only occupied about 29.95% market share. Leading players in China are Jiangsu Sinorgchem Technology, Xian Yu-Chem, Kemai Chemical, Sunsine. Jiangsu Sinorgchem Technology is the largest manufacturer, with the sales market share of 20.96% in 2016.

Under the influence of raw material, market competitions and economic conditions, the price of rubber antioxidant was lower year by year from 2736 $/MT in 2012 to 2451 $/MT in 2016. In 2017, with the higher price of raw materials and increasingly stricter environmental protection requirements, the price of rubber antioxidant has a certain level of rising.

Global Rubber Antioxidant market size will increase to 2080 Million US$ by 2026, from 1640 Million US$ in 2019, at a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period. In this study, 2019 has been considered as the base year and 2020 to 2026 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Rubber Antioxidant.

Factors that are responsible for propelling the market growth are looked upon in this research study. Authors of the report has also touched on the major challenges and threats to the overall growth to make the participants aware of the future risks. Current and future Rubber Antioxidant market trends that are estimated to impact the market growth are mentioned in the report. The report has also sketched out critical parameters like Rubber Antioxidant pricing, distribution, consumption, profit margin, supply, and revenue.

Market Segmentation:

Key Players:

Eastman, Kumho Petrochemical, Lanxess, Agrofert(Duslo), NOCIL, OUCHI SHINKO CHEMICAL, GENERAL QUIMICA, Jiangsu Sinorgchem Technology, Xian Yu-Chem, Kemai Chemical, Sunsine, NCIC, Shandong Ekesen Chemical

Segment by Types:

PPDs, RD (TMQ), Others

Segment by Applications:

Tires, Automotive Rubber Products, Others

Regional Growth

The report offers in-depth analysis of key regional and country-level Rubber Antioxidant markets, taking into account their market size, CAGR, market potential, future developments, and other significant parameters.

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

✒ Key Questions Answered

• What will be the size and CAGR of the global Rubber Antioxidant market in 2026?

• Which product will gain the highest demand in the global Rubber Antioxidant market?

• Which application could show the best growth in the global Rubber Antioxidant market?

• What will be the nature of the competitive landscape in future?

• Which players will lead the global Rubber Antioxidant market in the coming years?

• Which region will gain the largest share of the global Rubber Antioxidant market?

Research Methodology

✒ Data triangulation and market breakdown

✒ Research assumptions Research data including primary and secondary data

✒ Primary data includes breakdown of primaries and key industry insights

✒ Secondary data includes key data from secondary sources

