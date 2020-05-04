Roofing Panels Market Accelerating Immense Growth during 2020-2027 with Emerging Top Key Players: CertainTeed Corp., GAF, Owens Corning, Braas Monier Building Group, Others

The Roofing Panels Market report underlines the market trends drawn after the assessment of the past data gathered from 2016 and 2017 and performs a comprehensive study of the trends in the sector to derive market insights and calculate the CAGR that can be expected in the forecast years. The report also scrutinizes the financial performance, novel technologies, and strategic expansion undertaken by the company, which includes mergers and acquisitions and collaborations. The study also outlines the technological advancements in the sector, especially those credited to top companies in the industry. The report categorizes the industry by inspecting the competitive landscape in the global setting and individually profiling key players and new entrants engaged in the sector.

The Indian government initiated the project ‘Housing for All by 2022’ along with an investment target of USD 120.5 billion for developing 27 industrial sectors, whereas the Indonesian government plans to invest USD 450 billion in the construction sector by 2021.

The increase in construction activities throughout the globe is the primary driving factor of the roofing panels market, has also led to a continuous investment for the market. The booming construction industry, especially in developing regions such is boosting the overall growth of the market. The increase in the middle-class population with a higher disposable income has also resulted in increased use of roofing panels in the middle-housing segment.

Key players in the global Roofing Panels market:

CertainTeed Corp., GAF, Owens Corning, Braas Monier Building Group., Carlisle Construction Materials, Atlas Roofing Corp., Firestone Building

Over the years, roofing panels have gone through a wide variety of technological advancements creating a roofing system having a high resistance to water and heat, save energy along with having higher durability. Some of the advancements include Fireproof Roofing, Flat Roofing Membranes, Cool Roofing, and Solar Roofing.

Market segment based on Product Type:

Bituminous

Metal

Tiles

Elastomeric

Others

Market segment based on Application:

Residential

Non-Residential

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Geographically, the roofing panels market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the highest amount of growth during the forecast period due to the rapid expansion of the construction sector for housing purposes in China, India and some Southeastern Asian countries.

There are chapters to cover the vital aspects of the Global Roofing Panels Market.

Chapter 1 covers the Roofing Panels Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force; Chapter 2 talks about the top manufacturers and analyses their sales, revenue and pricing decisions for the duration 2018 and 2019; Chapter 3 displays the competitive nature of the market by discussing the competition among the top manufacturers. It dissects the market using sales, revenue and market share data for 2016 and 2017; Chapter 4, shows the global market by regions and the proportionate size of each market region based on sales, revenue and market share of Roofing Panels, for the period 2019- 2026;…Continued

