Roof Coating Market: Rising Trends and New Technologies By Manufacturers- Dow Chemical, Nippon Paints, RPM International Inc., PPG Industries among Others

This detailed market study focuses on the data obtained from various primary and secondary sources and is analyzed using different tools. It helps in gaining insights about the potential of the market for growth which can facilitate the investors in identifying scope and opportunities. The analysis also provides details of each segment in the global Roof Coatings Market

According to the report, increasing demand from residential and non-residential building constructions for various applications is expected to drive the market growth of the roof coatings market during the forecast period. Given the growing awareness of environmentally friendly roofing materials and the increasing need for efficient building thermal management, the roofing market is expected to witness significant growth.

Click here to get sample of the premium report: https://www.quincemarketinsights.com/request-sample-12792?utm_source=hp&utm_medium=SatPr&utm_campaign=hp

What does Roof Coating helps with?

Roof covering helps regulate resident or non-resident building temperatures. It extends a roof’s longevity from various environmental factors such as heat, sunlight, and wind.

With an emphasis on both organic and inorganic growth strategies there have been several primary developments done by major companies like RPM International Inc., PPG Industries Inc., Nippon Paint Holdings Co.,The Dow Chemical Company, Wacker Chemie AG and Sika AG.

Segmentation for better understanding of this market and its growth prospects:

Roof coatings market can be divided into by type, by product, by roof type, by technology, by end user and by region.

On the basis of type, the roof coating market is segmented into Bituminous, Elastomeric, Acrylic, Epoxy, Silicone. The elastomeric segment is projected to grow with significant CAGR growth.

The elastomeric coating segment’s dominant market position can be due to its compatibility with virtually any kind of roof structure. Elastomeric roof coatings possess superior elastic properties and are hard-wearing in both cold and warm areas; these coatings expand in warm weather as the roof expands and compresses when the roof contracts in cold weather.

In addition, the elastomeric coating on the roof is resistant to fungus and mildew, causing damage to the roofs over time.

The demand for roofing coatings is segmented into residential and non-residential by end-use industry. However, the non-residential category is divided into business, leisure, health care, and others. In the residential sector, the demand for roof coating is minimal compared to that in non-residential areas, mainly due to lack of knowledge in this region.

In the non-residential market, demand for roofing is higher as safety concerns are higher in non-residential buildings such as hospitals and hotels.

Get ToC for the overview of the premium report: https://www.quincemarketinsights.com/request-toc-12792?utm_source=hp&utm_medium=SatPr&utm_campaign=hp

This report provides:

1) an overview of Global Roof Coatings Market globally and related technologies.

2) Analysis of global market trends, estimates of each year and annual compound growth rate projections (CAGRs).

3) Identification of new market opportunities and targeted promotion plans for Global Roof Coatings Market

4) Discussion of R&D and demand for new products and new applications

5) Comprehensive company profiles of key industry players.

The researchers have studied the market in-depth and have come up with major segments like product type, application, and region. Based on their market share, growth prospects, and CAGR, each and every segment and its sub-segments are studied. Each market segment offers in-depth information on market outlook, both qualitative and quantitative.

Regional segmentation and analysis to understand growth patterns:

The market has been segmented in major regions to understand the global development and demand patterns of this market.

The North American region expected to represent the largest share of the global demand for roof coating.However, as the roof coating market in developed countries is growing, the Asia Pacific market is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, especially the developing markets in countries such as China and India.

Asia Pacific is a hub for foreign investment and booming residential & non-residential construction sectors, owing largely to low-cost labor and low land availability.

Speak to analyst before buying this report: https://www.quincemarketinsights.com/enquiry-before-buying/enquiry-before-buying-12792?utm_source=hp&utm_medium=SatPr&utm_campaign=hp

The increase in demand for roof covering can largely be attributed to the region’s rising population with high disposable incomes and building opportunities in this region.

Increasing demand for sustainable & environmentally friendly construction is also driving the region’s roof coating market. Due to diversified demand from end-use industries and competitive scenarios, North America and Western Europe are important regions for the roof coatings market.

The Middle East promises a strong market opportunity with competition from countries such as the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and others looking to diversify the economic outlook.

It is also projected that Eastern Europe consisting of Russia and Turkey is one of the key markets with demand from residential and non-residential building construction.

Key Factors Impacting Market Growth:

o Rapid urbanization and increasing construction activity

o Environmental factors propelled market growth

o The US is expected to account for the largest market share

Market Segmentation:

By Type:

o Bituminous

o Elastomeric

o Acrylic

o Epoxy

o Silicone

By Product:

o Metal

o Asphalt

o Membrane

o Concrete

o Plastic

By Roof Type:

o Flat

o Low Steeped

o Steeped

By End User:

o Residential

o Non-Residential

By Technology:

o Water-Based

o Solvent Based

By Region:

North America

o By Country (US, Canada, Mexico)

o By Type

o By Product

o By Roof Type

o By End-User

o By Technology

Western Europe

o By Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Western Europe)

o By Type

o By Product

o By Roof Type

o By End-User

o By Technology

Eastern Europe

o By Country(Russia, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe)

o By Type

o By Product

o By Roof Type

o By End-User

o By Technology

Asia Pacific

o By Country (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

o By Type

o By Product

o By Roof Type

o By End-User

o By Technology

Middle East

o By Country (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iran, Rest of Middle East)

o By Type

o By Product

o By Roof Type

o By End-User

o By Technology

Rest of the World

o By Region (South America, Africa)

o By Type

o By Product

o By Roof Type

o By End-User

o By Technology

Reasons To Buy This Report:

o Market size estimation of the roof coatings market on a regional and global basis

o Unique research design for market size estimation and forecast

o Profiling of major companies operating in the market with key developments

o Broad scope to cover all possible segments helping every stakeholder in the market

Customization:

We provide customization of the study to meet specific requirements:

o By Segment

o By Sub-segment

o By Region/Country

ABOUT US:

QMI has the most comprehensive collection of market research products and services available on the web. We deliver reports from virtually all major publications and refresh our list regularly to provide you with immediate online access to the world’s most extensive and up-to-date archive of professional insights into global markets, companies, goods, and patterns.

Contact:

Quince Market Insights

Ajay D. (Knowledge Partner)

Office No- A109

Pune, Maharashtra 411028

Phone: APAC +91 706 672 4848 / US +1 208 405 2835 / UK +44 121 364 6144

Email: [email protected]

Web: www.quincemarketinsights.com