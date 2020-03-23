Rising Adoption of Automotive Switch Market to Fuel Revenue Growth Through 2016 – 2026

Global Automotive Switch Market: Overview

Automotive switch is like an electromechanical device that is used to operate an electrical circuit. It is used in vehicles for a wide variety of applications such as infotainment system, HVAC system, and electronic component systems. It helps the driver to control the direction indicators, infotainment, windows, and headlights without getting distracted from driving. There are different types of automotive switches such as rotary, push button, toggle switches, and knobs. Nowadays, Illuminated switches are provided in the vehicles to indicate the actuation about a specific function, thus making it convenient for the user to locate and identify the switch position during low light. Illumination is provided in a number of switches, including rocker switches, push button switches, toggle switches and rotary switches.

As new technologies are implemented and accepted, so complexity of electrification in automobiles is increasing. In order to make the automobiles system more reliable and efficient automobile manufacturers are using electronics devices. With the growing control requirements, increased vehicles electrification, and simplified wiring, automotive switches use is inevitable. The global automotive switch market is anticipated to have a modest CAGR in the forecast period.

Global Automotive Switch Market: Drivers and Restrains

The ever increasing global automobile market and the growing adoption of automotive switches in the operating systems of vehicles is the major driving factor for the global automotive switch market. Also the technological advancements in the automobiles in terms of electronics systems and electrifications is making the use of automotive switch more common in vehicles. The ease of operating the different functions during driving through automotive switches, and the illuminating nature of automotive switch that makes it easy to locate are bolstering the growth of global automotive switch market.

However, luxury car manufacturers are incorporating screen touch panels in their vehicles for different electronics operations that can hamper the global automotive switch market. Also after a prolonged use of automotive switches their service starts deteriorating and delays the operations that can again slowdown the automotive switch market.

Global Automotive Switch Market: Segmentation

On the basis of types of switches, the global automotive switch market can be segmented as follows:

Rocker switches

Push button switches

Rotary switches

Toggle switches

Others

On the basis of applications, the global automotive switch market can be segmented as follows:

Indicator system switches

HVAC

EMS switches

Electronic system switches

Others

Global Automotive Switch Market: Region Wise Outlook

The global automotive switch market can be divided into seven regions, namely North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan and Middle East and Africa. Europe is the dominant region in the global automotive switch market owing to the ever increasing automobile market in this region. Asia Pacific is the second major contributor in the automotive switch market due to the automobile giants such as Maruti, Hero and other companies. The companies such as General Motors, Ford are having a significant contribution in the global automobile market making North America a considerable player in the global automotive switch market. Japan is technologically advanced country in terms of automotive markets and so the technology of automotive switches is very common in this country. Latin America and Middle East and Africa are at a nascent stage in the automotive switch market but is anticipated to have a modest CAGR in the forecasted period.

Global Automotive Switch Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the global automotive switch market are as follows:

Salzer Electronics Limited

INENSY

Eaton

Top Quality Auto Electric Products Co.,Ltd

Yueqing Daier Electron Co., Ltd.

Changzhou Leili Pressure Controller Co., Ltd.

Radin Electric Technology Co., Ltd.

Millborn Switchgears Pvt. Ltd

Sun Autoelektrik Private Limited

Gilard Electronics Private Limited

